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Maskar And Dhillon Clinch Bronze For India At ISSF World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 28, 2026 14:22 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Indian rifle shooters Sonam Uttam Maskar and Himanshu Dhillon have clinched a bronze medal in the highly competitive 10m air rifle mixed team event at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou, significantly boosting India's overall medal tally.

Photograph: National Rifle Association of India/X

Photograph: National Rifle Association of India/X

Key Points

  • Indian shooters Sonam Uttam Maskar and Himanshu Dhillon secured a bronze medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou.
  • This achievement elevates India's total medal count at the World Cup to four, comprising one gold, one silver, and two bronze.
  • The duo qualified strongly and delivered a composed performance in the final, finishing behind two Chinese teams.
  • For Himanshu Dhillon, this marks his first senior ISSF World Cup podium, while Sonam Maskar adds to her previous international medals.
  • Both athletes highlighted the importance of this medal for confidence and motivation ahead of upcoming major competitions like the Asian Games and World Championships.

Rifle shooters Sonam Uttam Maskar and Himanshu Dhillon added another medal to India's campaign, clinching the bronze in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the ISSF World Cup here on Tuesday. The bronze medal took India's overall tally at the World Cup to four medals, including 1 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze.

Both Indian teams delivered strong performances in the qualification round to advance to the final. Sonam Uttam Maskar (317.2) and Himanshu Dhillon (317.4) combined for an aggregate qualification score of 634.6. Meanwhile, the pair of Elavenil Valarivan (316.8) and Parth Rakesh Mane (317.4) qualified right behind them with a total score of 634.2.

 

Bronze Medal Performance And India's Tally

In the final, Sonam and Himanshu produced a composed performance to combine for 441.2 points (220.6 each), securing the bronze medal behind China 1 and China 2. Elavenil (190.5) and Parth (188.3) finished fourth with a final score of 378.8.

"It was a tough competition, and the overall experience was very good," said Sonam, the 23-year-old from Maharashtra, in a release. "Winning a medal is always important because it gives us confidence for the assignments ahead. Experience matters more than anything, and this performance will motivate us as we prepare for the Asian Games and the World Championships later this season."

Shooters Reflect On Their Achievement

Making his first-ever senior ISSF World Cup final appearance, Himanshu said, "It was a great experience competing in my first senior World Cup final. I believed in myself, trusted my coach's guidance and relied on my strengths. I've competed in many junior finals, but winning my first senior World Cup medal makes this achievement very special."

The podium finish marks another milestone for Sonam, who previously won silver medals at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo and the ISSF World Cup Final in New Delhi in 2024, alongside a fifth-place finish at the ISSF World Cup Granada. For 20-year-old Himanshu from Haryana, the bronze medal represents his maiden senior ISSF World Cup podium. He previously won gold in the 10m air rifle junior event at the Junior World Cup in New Delhi in 2025 before adding another gold at the Asian Shooting Championships.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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