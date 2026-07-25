Sonam, Elavenil Reach 10m Air Rifle Final At World Cup But Miss Out On Medals

Indian shooters Sonam Uttam Maskar and Olympian Elavenil Valarivan demonstrated strong performances by reaching the women's 10m air rifle final at the ISSF World Cup, showcasing India's growing presence in international shooting competitions.

IMAGE: Elavenil Valarivan finished sixth in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou on Saturday. Photograph: National Rifle Association of India/X

Key Points Indian shooters Sonam Uttam Maskar and Elavenil Valarivan qualified for the women's 10m air rifle final at the ISSF World Cup.

Sonam finished fifth and Elavenil sixth in the final, missing out on a medal in the event.

India's sole medal at the competition so far is a silver secured by Sainyam in the women's 10m air pistol.

India's Sonam Uttam Maskar and Olympian Elavenil Valarivan produced strong performances to reach the women's 10m air rifle final but fell short of the medals, finishing fifth and sixth respectively at the ISSF World Cup (rifle/pistol/shotgun) in Hangzhou on Saturday.

With no medal from the event, India continue to have just one silver from the competition, won by Sainyam in the women's 10m air pistol on Friday.

Indian Shooters' Strong Qualification Performance

Sonam, the silver medallist at the 2024 ISSF World Cup Final in New Delhi, impressed in qualification, shooting 634.3 to finish second behind China's Du Yuchen, who topped the field with 634.4. Elavenil, a two-time Olympian and multiple World Cup gold medallist, also qualified comfortably after placing sixth with a score of 632.8.

However, the Indian duo could not replicate their qualification form in the eight-shooter final.

Sonam bowed out in fifth place, while Elavenil followed in sixth as the Chinese shooters dominated the medal race.

Sixteen-year-old Du Yuchen claimed the first ISSF World Cup medal of her career, winning gold with a score of 254.6 in the final. Japan's Nobata Misaki settled for silver, while China's former World champion Han Jiayu took bronze, ensuring a double podium finish for the hosts.

India's Medal Tally And Future Prospects

Despite missing the podium, the performance marked another encouraging outing for Sonam, who has continued her steady rise on the international circuit.

Elavenil, one of India's most consistent rifle shooters over the past few years, also underlined her form by making yet another World Cup final after winning two gold medals at the Asian Championships in New Delhi earlier this year.

India's lone medal so far has come through Sainyam in the women's 10m air pistol.

The youngster delivered a composed performance under pressure on Friday, scoring 243.4 in the final to claim silver against a world-class field and open India's account at the competition.

China continued its overwhelming dominance at the World Cup, leading the medals table with 11 medals -- four gold, three silver and four bronze. Germany and the United States are joint second with one gold and one silver each, while Great Britain and Qatar share fourth place with one gold apiece.

India are tied for sixth position with one silver medal, alongside two other nations. A total of 24 medals have been decided across the first eight events of the competition.