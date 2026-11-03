Early Withdrawals And Defeats For India At Korea Open Badminton

Indian badminton players faced early setbacks at the USD 500,000 Super 500 Korea Open, with a women's doubles pair withdrawing and a men's doubles team losing in qualification, while HS Prannoy prepares to lead the singles challenge.

Key Points Indian women's doubles pair Sonali Singh and Ritika Thaker conceded a walkover on Tuesday at the Korea Open.

The pair withdrew from their opening round match against Australia's Laudya Chelsea Griselda and Nozomi Shimizu.

Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu and Arjun Reddy Pochana were defeated in men's doubles qualification.

HS Prannoy is set to lead the Indian challenge in men's singles.

Tanvi Sharma, Anmol Kharb, Dhruv Rawat, and K Maneesha are also representing India in various categories.

India's Sonali Singh and Ritika Thaker conceded a walkover to their opponents in the opening round of the women's doubles event at the USD 500,000 Super 500 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

Sonali and Ritika were scheduled to face Australia's Laudya Chelsea Griselda and Nozomi Shimizu but withdrew from the match.

In the men's doubles qualification, Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu and Arjun Reddy Pochana suffered 14-21, 5-21 defeat to Wang Yue Hang and Zewei Xie.

HS Prannoy will lead the Indian challenge in the men's singles, while Tanvi Sharma and Anmol Kharb will compete in the women's singles. Dhruv Rawat and K Maneesha will represent India in mixed doubles.