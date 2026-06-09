HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Somali soccer referee denied US entry, will miss FIFA World Cup

Somali soccer referee denied US entry, will miss FIFA World Cup

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 11:41 IST

x

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, poised to make history at the World Cup, was denied entry into the United States due to unspecified vetting concerns.

FIFA World Cup

IMAGE: The US Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that a Somali national arrived at Miami International Airport from Istanbul on Saturday and was deemed inadmissible due to vetting concerns. Photograph: Kirby Lee/Reuters

Key Points

  • Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was denied entry to the United States, preventing him from officiating at the upcoming World Cup.
  • US Customs and Border Protection cited "vetting concerns" for the denial, without providing specific details.
  • FIFA confirmed Artan's exclusion, stating they are not involved in host country immigration processes.
  • Artan, despite the setback, expressed a positive outlook on his future refereeing career.

The United States denied entry over the weekend to soccer referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who had been expected to be the first Somali to officiate at a World Cup match. A FIFA spokesperson said on Monday that Artan will not be able to train and officiate at the World Cup -- which kicks off on Thursday -- after he was not allowed to enter the United States.

"FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan's status will not be changed at present," the spokesperson said.

 

Referee's Reaction And Future Focus

Artan said in a statement that despite the circumstances he was in a positive mood and focused on the next challenges of his refereeing career.

"I would like to thank FIFA and CAF for all their support and I promise to keep my refereeing levels up as I concentrate on the future," he said.

"I want to thank the football family for their messages and wish my colleagues all the best success during the World Cup and I look forward to joining them again in future competitions."

US Immigration Concerns And Policy Impact

The US Customs and Border Protection, without naming him, said in a statement that a Somali national arrived at Miami International Airport from Istanbul on Saturday and was deemed inadmissible due to vetting concerns.

The agency did not elaborate on those concerns, but said the referee underwent routine additional inspection before being denied entry.

"Admissibility determinations are made on a case-by-case basis using law enforcement, national security, and immigration information available at the time of inspection," the CBP said.

The Trump administration's strict immigration policies have been a point of concern ahead of the World Cup. Last year, Washington imposed a sweeping travel ban on citizens of 12 countries, including Somalia.

Artan, who was named the Confederation of African Football's Best Male Referee for 2025, had a valid visa, according to media reports. Somalia's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

Trump booed at NBA Finals in Madison Square Garden
Trump booed at NBA Finals in Madison Square Garden
Check Out FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule In IST
Check Out FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule In IST
World Cup 2026: Watch Out For These 6 Dark Horses!
World Cup 2026: Watch Out For These 6 Dark Horses!
Croatia bank on Modric for one last World Cup push
Croatia bank on Modric for one last World Cup push
Brothers face off at 2026 FIFA World Cup
Brothers face off at 2026 FIFA World Cup

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

webstory image 2

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 3

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

VIDEOS

WATCH: BRO Builds Vikramshila Bridge in Just 20 Days, Traffic Restored3:30

WATCH: BRO Builds Vikramshila Bridge in Just 20 Days,...

Watch: Drone Captures Massive Fleet Gathering in Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions2:49

Watch: Drone Captures Massive Fleet Gathering in Strait...

Massive Earthquake Rocks Philippines, Buildings Reduced to Rubble2:04

Massive Earthquake Rocks Philippines, Buildings Reduced...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO