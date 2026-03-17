Somaiya Vidyavihar Secures Double Win at Inter-University Squash Championship

Somaiya Vidyavihar University showcased its squash prowess by winning both the men's and women's titles at the prestigious AIU All India Inter-University Squash Tournament, solidifying its position as a leading institution for sports in India.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points Somaiya Vidyavihar University won both the men's and women's titles at the AIU All India Inter-University Squash Tournament.

The tournament featured 76 teams from 36 universities across India, showcasing the growing popularity of squash.

Somaiya Vidyavihar defeated Panjab University in the women's final and the University of Madras in the men's final.

The university is also preparing to host the FISU World University Squash Championship in August, further promoting squash in India.

Somaiya Vidyavihar University has won both the men's and women's titles in the AIU All India Inter-University Squash Tournament held at its sports academy here.

As many as 76 teams from 36 universities from around the country took part in the competition.

In the women's final, Somaiya Vidyavihar's students defeated Panjab University, Chandigarh, while in the men's final, the hosts recorded a thrilling 3-2 win over the University of Madras, Chennai.

The Association of Indian Universities' observer Ajay Malik said in a release, "From 19 teams in 2022, 1st season at Somaiya Vidyavihar University, to nearly 40 in the men's section and 36 in the women's section now, the scale highlights how rapidly the sport is growing across Indian universities."

Upcoming Championship

Somaiya Vidyavihar University is also set to host the FISU World University Squash Championship in August this year.

"Somaiya Vidyavihar University managed the tournament with smooth organisation, ensuring that an event of this scale ran so seamlessly. I would also like to applaud the university for hosting the FISU World University Squash Championship later this year," he added.