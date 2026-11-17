Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal has voiced her disappointment regarding the recent Indian Olympic Association (IOA) election controversy, urging a collective focus on positivity and the development of Indian sports.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saina Nehwal/Instagram

Key Points Saina Nehwal expressed sadness on Tuesday over the controversy surrounding the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) elections.

The IOA elections this month have been clouded by allegations of electoral manipulation and external interference, leading to formal complaints from P.T. Usha and warnings from the IOC.

Nehwal acknowledged P.T. Usha's contributions over the last four years but urged a focus on positivity and sports development.

As an elected Sportsperson of Outstanding Merit (SOM), Nehwal hopes to contribute towards improving India's sporting ecosystem.

Nehwal emphasised the importance of working together to make India a sporting nation, looking forward to the 2030 Commonwealth Games and future Olympics.

India's Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal on Tuesday said the controversy surrounding the election of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) had saddened her, but hoped that positivity would prevail and the focus would return to developing sports in the country.

The controversy stems from this month's Indian Olympic Association (IOA) elections, which have been clouded by allegations of electoral manipulation, external interference and changes to constitutional rules.

Understanding The IOA Election Controversy

The dispute has triggered formal complaints from IOA president P.T. Usha, criticism from Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra and a stern warning from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Usha failed to secure one of the four women's SOM seats in the November 9 elections, finishing fifth behind Anju Bobby George, Rani Rampal, Dola Banerjee and Nehwal. She subsequently wrote to the IOC, alleging organised manipulation and external interference behind her defeat.

Saina Nehwal's Perspective

Asked about the controversy, Nehwal acknowledged Usha's contribution during her tenure as IOA president but expressed disappointment over the developments.

"I was aware that (Usha) ma'am is in the elections. And I think over the last four years what she did was, she was there in every tournament where we required her in big tournaments," said Nehwal during a FICCI event here.

"And the controversy part, obviously, it feels sad when such type of news comes out. But me being a sportsperson, I will always support sportspersons because we always think about how to better each and every sport.

"Instead of talking about negative things, we should just think about whatever happens in the future is positive, and everything goes well," she added.

Future Of Indian Sports

Nehwal, who was elected as one of the eight SOMs -- four men and four women -- said she hoped to contribute towards improving India's sporting ecosystem.

"I am very happy that I am nominated in the top eight. And it's a dream come true, when you are a sportsperson and you are always speaking about how you have to grow sports in India, how we improve the system in India so that we get many more sportspersons and we achieve many more medals for our country.

"So I don't think we should, think about who will become what. Whoever becomes... I think we should just work together to make our country a sporting nation. We are very proud that we are getting the Commonwealth Games in 2030, and we are looking forward to the Olympics also. I hope it happens."