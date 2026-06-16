Soham Kamotra Ends Iniyan Pa's Dominance At Global Chess League

Discover how IM Soham Kamotra's strong defence halted GM Iniyan Pa's winning spree at the Global Chess League, while other Indian talents like Abhijit Gupta, Viresh Sharnarthi, and Madhvendra Pratap Sharma also made significant strides.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Global Chess League

Key Points IM Soham Kamotra drew with GM Iniyan Pa, ending Iniyan's winning streak in the Global Chess League.

GM Iniyan Pa still holds a slender lead with 5.5 points, closely followed by Aakash Sharadchandra Dalvi.

GM Abhijit Gupta successfully broke WIM Oshini Gunawardhana Devindya's winning run.

Viresh Sharnarthi and Madhvendra Pratap Sharma lead the Challenger and Junior Categories respectively with six consecutive victories.

Several other Indian players, including Akshay Borgaonkar and Adak Bivor, also made notable impacts in their respective matches.

IM Soham Kamotra displayed strong defence to halt GM Iniyan Pa's winning spree in their sixth round clash of the Global Chess League here on Tuesday. Iniyan looked set for a victory in the sixth round after making a strong start, but he had to settle for a draw after losing his way against Kamotra.

Global Chess League: Key Results

However, Iniyan (5.5 points) maintained a slender lead of 0.5 over the second placed Aakash Sharadchandra Dalvi. Kamotra, Ayush Sharma and Harish Suresh are clubbed together with 4.5 points each.

But it was a successful outing for GM Abhijit Gupta who ended the winning streak of Sri Lanka's WIM Oshini Gunawardhana Devindya.

Ajay Santhosh Parvathareddy squandered a winning position to end on the losing side against Dalvi in another important result. IM Akshay Borgaonkar held the higher rated GM Alexander Aleksej to a draw, whereas IM Mohan Kushagra was shocked by compatriot FM Adak Bivor.

Viresh Sharnarthi and Madhvendra Pratap Sharma scored their sixth consecutive victories to lead the Challenger and Junior Categories respectively with six points each.

In the Challengers group, Nithin Babu, Arul Anand and Swain Aashirwad trail Sharnarthi by half a point, whereas in the Junior category, Madhvendra has a one point lead over Ankit Das, Vinayak Kolluru, A Amanlal, Nijesh R and Amber Gangwal.