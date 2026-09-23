After Asian Games Medal, India Eyes Soft Tennis Inclusion In 2030 Commonwealth Games

Following a historic Asian Games bronze medal, India's national soft tennis federation is actively campaigning for the sport's inclusion in the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, leveraging its strong global ranking and leading position among Commonwealth nations.

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points India secured its first-ever Asian Games medal in soft tennis, a bronze by Jay Meena, marking a historic achievement for the sport in the country.

The Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of India (ASTFI) aims to include soft tennis in the 2030 Commonwealth Games, proposed to be hosted in Ahmedabad.

India is currently ranked fourth globally and is the top Commonwealth nation in soft tennis, positioning it as a strong contender for medals if the sport is included in the CWG.

Discussions are underway with the International Soft Tennis Federation to formally propose the sport's inclusion in the Commonwealth Games.

The federation also eyes longer-term Olympic prospects, working to expand soft tennis's global footprint beyond its Asian origins.

Following India's historic Asian Games medal in soft tennis at Aichi-Nagoya, its national federation is hoping the sport gets a place in the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

Speaking to PTI from Nagoya, Special Advisor to the Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of India (ASTFI) and International Soft Tennis Federation (ISTF) Harshang Khodadhara, said India are currently ranked fourth in the world and are the leading Commonwealth nation in the sport.

"First medal at Asian Games was a dream come true moment. Soft tennis began in India 24 years ago and it's all because of our sheer hard work and dedication to the sport, we have reached here," Khodadhara said.

"We have been longing for this medal since the last three Asian Games. We had won medals at the World Championships and Asian Championships, but it finally happened today in our fourth appearance. It is a dream-come-true moment for the entire fraternity."

Campaign For Commonwealth Games Inclusion

With India also turning its attention towards the Commonwealth Games, the Federation believes the country's standing in the sport could make it a strong medal contender if it is included in the Ahmedabad roster.

"Among all the Commonwealth countries, India are number one. Ahmedabad is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and our vision is that soft tennis should be included as a discipline in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad," he said.

"We are number one among the Commonwealth countries, so I am hopeful that if it is included in the Commonwealth Games in 2030, we can compete for all the gold medals."

Khodadhara revealed the process of making a formal proposal would begin soon, with discussions already held with the international federation on the sidelines of the Asian Games.

"On the sidelines of the Asian Games here, we had a word with the International Soft Tennis Federation."

The federation is also keeping an eye on soft tennis' longer-term Olympic prospects, with the international and Asian bodies working together to expand the sport's global footprint.

India's Historic Asian Games Performance

India's previous best performances had come at the World Championships and Asian Championships, before Jay Meena's bronze in the men's singles here ended the country's wait for an Asian Games medal.

India's first international medal came at the 2024 World Championships in Mungyeong, South Korea, where Aadhya Tiwari and Jay had won a mixed doubles bronze.

At last year's Asian Championships, also in Mungyeong, India won four bronze medals, including in the men's team, mixed doubles and men's singles events.

Jay, who had also narrowly missed out on a medal in the men's team event and lost in the pre-quarterfinals of mixed doubles with Aadhya, beat Pakistan's Arain Hussain 4-2, 4-0, 4-2, 4-0 in the group stage and then defeated the Philippines' Sherwin Nuguit 4-3 in the quarterfinals to assure India a medal. The losing semifinalists are awarded bronze in the sport.

He lost 2-4 to Japan's Takuya Kurosaka, the eventual gold medallist, in the semifinals.

Growth And Global Standing Of Soft Tennis

Khodadhara said the medal was the result of sustained preparation, with India holding multiple camps in the build-up to the Games.

"We had two international camps, two national camps and one camp at the venue in the build-up to the Games here, and it finally happened because of everyone's blessings," he said.

India's rise has been gradual but significant. The country has competed at the World Junior Championships and World Championships, while the Asian Junior Championships were held in Noida in 2025.

"Currently, we are fourth in the world. Japan, where the sport belongs, are first, followed by South Korea, where the headquarters is located, and Chinese Taipei are third."

Soft tennis, which originated in Japan, is predominantly played in Asia but has also been gaining participation in Europe and other Western countries.

India's progress has not always been straightforward at the Asian Games in soft tennis.

At the previous edition, the women's team finished fifth, while Jay lost to the local favourite Chinese opponent in the quarterfinals of the men's singles.

Khodadhara said conditions also played a role, particularly the sudden switch from outdoor to indoor play.