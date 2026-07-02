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How Sock Street's New Compression Gear Elevates Athletic Performance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 02, 2026 15:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Sock Street's new compression performance gear, launched in partnership with MMA athlete Sangram Singh, aims to revolutionise athletic comfort and recovery for diverse sports.

Photograph: Sangram Singh/X

Photograph: Sangram Singh/X

Key Points

  • Sock Street partners with MMA athlete Sangram Singh for new product launch.
  • The brand introduces compression performance gear for diverse athletic activities.
  • Gear is designed to enhance comfort, stability, endurance, and recovery.
  • Sangram Singh, a Fit India icon, endorses the brand's philosophy of discipline and improvement.

Sock Street, a socks brand, has partnered with mixed martial arts athlete Sangram Singh to launch its compression performance gear, designed for activities ranging from running and strength training to combat sports and functional fitness.

The brand says its performance gear is designed to support comfort, stability, endurance and recovery across disciplines.

 

"Every athlete's journey is built on discipline, consistency and the willingness to keep improving. Those values have guided me across wrestling and MMA. That is why the Sock Street's philosophy feels personal to me," said Singh, a Fit India icon, on the collaboration.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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