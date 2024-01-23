Soccer Wrap: Inter clinch dramatic win to lift Italian Super Cup; Morata powers Atletico

IMAGE: Inter Milan clinched a dramatic win over Napoli to lift the Italian Super Cup. Photograph: Ahmed Yosri/Reuters

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez struck a last-gasp goal to snatch a dramatic 1-0 win over 10-man Napoli as they claimed their third successive Italian Super Cup title on Monday.

The victory also handed Inter an eighth Supercoppa title, trailing only one behind Juventus' record haul of nine.

The match at Al-Awwal Park was the first final of the four-team Super Cup format, which included the winners and runners-up of the Italian league and cup.

"We must congratulate Napoli, they played a great game," Inter manager Simone Inzaghi, who became the Supercoppa's record winning coach with five titles, told Mediaset.

"We played a semi-final three days ago and then a final today, it was something new for everyone. We kept our focus high."

IMAGE: Inter Milan players celebrate with the trophy. Photograph: Ahmed Yosri/Reuters

Martinez's winner came in stoppage time when Benjamin Pavard made a great solo run and crossed from the right to find the Argentine striker in the six-yard box for a simple finish.

Inter dominated possession but struggled to take advantage of the extra man after Giovanni Simeone was sent off on the hour for a second yellow card after a foul on Francesco Acerbi.

"I am very proud and happy. We were eliminated from the Italian Cup, so we wanted to win the Super Cup," said Martinez, who has 21 goals in 27 games in all competitions this season.

"It was tough, we had a day’s less rest, we were not sharp, but I am proud of this team. The goal was a great emotion, a unique moment."

IMAGE: Granada's Carlos Neva in action with Atletico Madrid's Axel Witsel. Photograph: Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters

Atletico win at Granada

Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata netted a second-half header to secure a 1-0 win at lowly Granada despite his side's uninspiring performance on Monday, moving them up to fourth place in LaLiga.

With their first LaLiga away win since October following four consecutive losses on the road, Diego Simeone's side climbed to 41 points and are now three behind third-placed Barcelona after 20 games.

Leaders Girona are top with 52 points, one ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, but the surprise package of the season have played one more game than all of their main rivals.

After a low key first half, Atletico were more aggressive after the interval against LaLiga's second-bottom side and broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Antoine Griezmann lifted a cross for Morata to head past goalkeeper Augusto Batalla.

The referee ruled the effort out for offside but a VAR check showed Morata was marginally onside and the goal was given.

Five minutes later midfielder Saul Niguez scored a similar goal that was also disallowed but this time the VAR stuck with the referee's decision although it was a very close call.

IMAGE: Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. Photograph: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

A day after VAR controversy made headlines following three debatable decisions in Real Madrid's 3-2 comeback win over bottom side Almeria, refereeing was again under the spotlight.

Granada's players were fuming after what seemed like a clear Jose Maria Gimenez handball inside the area was not given as a penalty by the referee with the decision not overturned by VAR.

"The handball and Saul's goal are really close calls... In the end there are many complex plays in a football match," Simeone told Movistar Plus.

"I've always believed and I want to believe that the VAR is important because it helps the game. There are times when it doesn't happen but it does help most of the times..."

Griezmann hit the post in the 88th minute and substitute Angel Correa missed a sitter from close-range off the rebound that should have given Atletico a more comfortable win.