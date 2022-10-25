News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Soccer star Zidane melts hearts with new wax statue

Soccer star Zidane melts hearts with new wax statue

October 25, 2022 06:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Zinedine Zidane

IMAGE: Zidane led France to their first World Cup in 1998, scoring two goals in the final against Brazil, and then won the 2000 European Championship with France. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Zinedine Zidane, one of the world's greatest ever soccer players, got a new wax statue unveiled in his honour on Monday at the Musee Grevin in Paris - the French capital's equivalent of London's Madame Tussauds.

 

Zidane, wearing a smart suit and accompanied by his wife, smiled as he stood alongside his waxwork double.

Zidane, now aged 50, led France to their first World Cup in 1998, scoring two goals in the final against Brazil, and then won the 2000 European Championship with France.

He also inspired an ageing French team to the 2006 World Cup final, but left the match in disgrace after being sent off for butting an Italian opponent. France ended up losing to Italy.

Zidane also won the Champions League in 2002 with Real Madrid and then returned to the Spanish club as their manager, leading Real Madrid to three Champions League titles. Zidane left Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-2021 season.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
South Africa's T20 World Cup records
South Africa's T20 World Cup records
West Ham see off Bournemouth amid VAR controversy
West Ham see off Bournemouth amid VAR controversy
Russian athlete stripped of 2012 Olympic gold
Russian athlete stripped of 2012 Olympic gold
Serena 'not retired'; chances of returning 'very high'
Serena 'not retired'; chances of returning 'very high'
Windies coach Simmons steps down after T20 WC exit
Windies coach Simmons steps down after T20 WC exit
West Ham see off Bournemouth amid VAR controversy
West Ham see off Bournemouth amid VAR controversy
SA, Zimbabwe feel umpires, not rain, played spoilsport
SA, Zimbabwe feel umpires, not rain, played spoilsport

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

SA, Zimbabwe feel umpires, not rain, played spoilsport

SA, Zimbabwe feel umpires, not rain, played spoilsport

Windies coach Simmons steps down after T20 WC exit

Windies coach Simmons steps down after T20 WC exit

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances