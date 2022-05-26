Soccer: Salah 'will be with Liverpool next season'

IMAGE: Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp interacts with Mohamed Salah. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who is heading into the final year of his contract, says he will be staying with the club next season regardless of how future talks over his deal progress.

Salah, joint top scorer in the Premier League with 23 goals this season, would be available on a free transfer at the end of next season if he does not sign a contract extension.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris, the Egyptian said it was not the right moment to deal with contract negotiations.

"In my mind, I don't focus on the contract. I don't want to be selfish at all. I said two months ago it's about the team. It's an important week for us. I want to win the Champions League again," he said.

"I'm staying next season for sure. I want to see Hendo (Jordan Henderson) with that trophy in his hands again and then hopefully he gives it to me!" he said.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, who is also out of contract at the end of next season, told Sky Sports he would address his future after Saturday's final.

"This question I will answer after Champions League. If I'm staying or not, I'm going to answer after Champions League," he said.

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner said this week that the club would like to keep Salah and Mane.

"I'd like to keep those conversations confidential but obviously we've articulated our desire that they remain," said Werner.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said the outcome of Saturday's game would not influence the players' decisions.

"Not at all. What do you mean? If we win then they will want to go now? Or… We are in talks with all the players. But no... now is not the time," he said.

The German said it was not unusual for talks to take time.

"Sometimes players have this idea, we have another, sometimes they don't match immediately but we work together, we have known each other for ages. It's all fine," he said.

"It is all clear, not one of them is waiting to hear from us what we want to do."

Liverpool's Klopp named LMA, Premier League Manager of the Year

Liverpool's Juergen Klopp was recognised for his side's tilt at an unprecedented quadruple this season as he was named the League Managers Association (LMA) and Premier League Manager of the Year on Tuesday.

Liverpool won the League Cup and FA Cup and will play Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday. They came up just short in the Premier League title race, finishing a point behind champions Manchester City.

"It's a great honour and it was an insane season," said Klopp.

"The last matchday when only two games were meaningless and in the rest, we all played for absolutely everything. It was not the best outcome for us, but we are already over it."

The 54-year-old German won the Premier League award after votes from the public were combined with those of an expert panel, while the LMA prize was voted for by the full membership of managers across all the divisions.

"This being voted for by my colleagues is obviously most important prize you can get," Klopp added.

Ibrahimovic out until 2023 after knee surgery: AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be sidelined until 2023 after the Swedish striker had an operation on his left knee, his club AC Milan said on Wednesday.

Ibrahimovic has struggled with a knee injury in recent months, last playing the full 90 minutes for the Italian side in January.

The 40-year-old celebrated his second Serie A title with Milan, playing the last 18 minutes of the final game against Sassuolo on Sunday as they pipped rivals Inter to the title by two points.

"The arthroscopy had been planned for a while to definitively resolve the joint's instability through the reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament, with lateral reinforcement and meniscus reparation," Milan said in a statement.

"The operation was a complete success and the prognosis is estimated between seven and eight months."

Ibrahimovic, Sweden's top scorer with 62 goals, was not named in the national team for next month's UEFA Nations League matches.

He had initially retired from the Swedish national team after Euro 2016, but returned for their World Cup qualifiers in 2021.

FA not taking action against Vieira for fan altercation at Everton

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will not be charged by England's Football Association (FA) following his altercation with a fan amid a pitch invasion at Goodison Park last week.

Vieira was confronted by the supporter after his team's 3-2 defeat by Everton and the Frenchman appeared to kick the fan to the ground before being led away.

Both parties declined to make a formal complaint and Merseyside Police declined to file charges after an investigation.

The comeback win over Palace secured Everton's Premier League survival, which led to the home team's fans invading the pitch. The FA and both clubs are still investigating the pitch invasion.

Kompany ends managerial role with Anderlecht

Former Manchester City and Belgium defender Vincent Kompany has left Anderlecht after two seasons as head coach, the Belgian club announced on Wednesday.

Kompany joined Anderlecht as player-manager in 2019 before retiring from playing in 2020 to take over as their full-time coach. He led them to a third-place finish this season.

The 36-year-old former City captain has been linked by British media with the manager's job at Burnley, who were relegated to England's second-tier Championship on Sunday.

"Today only one feeling prevails: I am proud that I was able to start this new chapter at the club of my heart," Kompany said in a club statement.

"I have now been a player and a coach of RSC Anderlecht, but above all I remain a loyal fan."

Anderlecht did not win any trophies under Kompany.