News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Soccer: Rashford to miss England's Euro qualifiers

Soccer: Rashford to miss England's Euro qualifiers

March 20, 2023 22:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Marcus Rashford has been in scintillating form this season with 30 goals for club and country.

IMAGE: Marcus Rashford has been in scintillating form this season with 30 goals for club and country. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Marcus Rashford will miss England's European Championship qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine this week after picking up an injury in Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final win over Fulham, the Football Association said on Monday.

Rashford, who scored three goals at the World Cup in Qatar last year, has been in scintillating form this season with 30 goals for club and country.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount will also not report for international duty with an injury.

 

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur's Fraser Forster has been called up for injured goalkeeper Nick Pope. Forster, who made his debut in 2013, has six England caps but has not played since 2016.

England play Italy in their first Euro 2024 qualifier in Naples on Thursday before hosting Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday.

Araujo to miss Uruguay friendlies due to thigh injury

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo will miss Uruguay's friendly matches due to a thigh injury sustained in Sunday's La Liga win against Real Madrid, the club said on Monday.

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) announced that midfielder Sebastian Caceres has been called up to replace Araujo for the games against Japan on March 24 and South Korea on March 28.

"Tests carried out this morning have revealed that Ronald Araujo has a left adductor injury. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability," Barcelona said in a statement.

Araujo has been a key player for Barca as they lead the LaLiga standings by 12 points with 12 games remaining.

Uruguay coach Marcelo Broli has already had to make changes to his 23-man squad for the matches this month.

Jonathan Rodriguez of Liga MX side America replaced Liverpool's injured forward Darwin Nunez and Montevideo Wanderers' Diego Hernandez came in for Flamengo's injured Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Alcaraz reclaimed World No 1 spot
How Alcaraz reclaimed World No 1 spot
Penalty drama around legend Alonso's 100th podium
Penalty drama around legend Alonso's 100th podium
Marsh, Stoinis and a World No 1 to light up USA's MLC
Marsh, Stoinis and a World No 1 to light up USA's MLC
WPL PIX: Delhi Capitals hammer MI by 9 wickets
WPL PIX: Delhi Capitals hammer MI by 9 wickets
Framing innocents case: Teesta Setalvad appears in court in Gujarat
Framing innocents case: Teesta Setalvad appears in court in Gujarat
Kejriwal's dinner for non-BJP, non-Cong parties flops
Kejriwal's dinner for non-BJP, non-Cong parties flops
Amazon plans to lay off 9,000 more workers: CEO
Amazon plans to lay off 9,000 more workers: CEO

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

WPL PIX: Delhi Capitals hammer MI by 9 wickets

WPL PIX: Delhi Capitals hammer MI by 9 wickets

USA's MLC to create seismic shifts in world cricket

USA's MLC to create seismic shifts in world cricket

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances