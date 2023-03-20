Soccer: Rashford to miss England's Euro qualifiers

IMAGE: Marcus Rashford has been in scintillating form this season with 30 goals for club and country. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Marcus Rashford will miss England's European Championship qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine this week after picking up an injury in Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final win over Fulham, the Football Association said on Monday.

Rashford, who scored three goals at the World Cup in Qatar last year, has been in scintillating form this season with 30 goals for club and country.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount will also not report for international duty with an injury.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur's Fraser Forster has been called up for injured goalkeeper Nick Pope. Forster, who made his debut in 2013, has six England caps but has not played since 2016.

England play Italy in their first Euro 2024 qualifier in Naples on Thursday before hosting Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday.

Araujo to miss Uruguay friendlies due to thigh injury

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo will miss Uruguay's friendly matches due to a thigh injury sustained in Sunday's La Liga win against Real Madrid, the club said on Monday.

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) announced that midfielder Sebastian Caceres has been called up to replace Araujo for the games against Japan on March 24 and South Korea on March 28.

"Tests carried out this morning have revealed that Ronald Araujo has a left adductor injury. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability," Barcelona said in a statement.

Araujo has been a key player for Barca as they lead the LaLiga standings by 12 points with 12 games remaining.

Uruguay coach Marcelo Broli has already had to make changes to his 23-man squad for the matches this month.

Jonathan Rodriguez of Liga MX side America replaced Liverpool's injured forward Darwin Nunez and Montevideo Wanderers' Diego Hernandez came in for Flamengo's injured Giorgian de Arrascaeta.