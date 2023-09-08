Soccer PIX: Messi magic guides Argentina; Denmark, France cruise

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Ecuador's William Pacho. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Lionel Messi's second-half goal gave Argentina a 1-0 home win over Ecuador on Thursday to get their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign off on the right foot.

World champions Argentina were dominant in possession but frustrated in attack as they struggled to make the breakthrough.

Captain Messi, however, continued the fine form he is showing with club side Inter Miami by scoring from a free kick after 77 minutes.

"We played against a great team, with good players and physically strong," Messi told reporters.

"Everyone always wants to beat Argentina and even more so now that we are the world champions. We can't relax, we have to improve on what we've been doing.

"The objective is to qualify for the World Cup again. We really enjoyed what we did but we have to look ahead."

Messi's goal also tied him with close friend Luis Suarez of Uruguay as the all-time top scorer in the South American qualifying competition with 29.

"It's a pleasure for me that we are both there," said Messi, who has now scored 104 international goals. "Given what the qualifiers mean for us in South American football, it's a very nice thing for both of us."

Argentina will next play at Bolivia on Tuesday.

In other qualifiers, Paraguay drew 0-0 with Peru while Colombia claimed a 1-0 home win over Venezuela.

The first round of CONMEBOL qualifiers continues on Friday when Uruguay host Chile before Brazil take on Bolivia.

IMAGE: Denmark's Joachim Maehle celebrates scoring their second goal. Photograph: Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters

Eriksen guides Denmark

Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen put on a passing masterclass in his side's 4-0 win over San Marino in their Euro 2024 Group H qualifier on Thursday, scoring one goal and creating two more as his side cruised to an easy victory over the visitors.

Eriksen was denied the chance to break the deadlock from the spot 20 minutes in when a penalty decision was overturned by VAR, but the Danes soon took the lead through Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The combative midfielder allowed a clever pass from Jonas Wind to run across his body before rattling home a right-footed shot to open the scoring in the 26th minute.

IMAGE: Denmark’s Christian Eriksen in action. Photograph: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters

The second goal came two minutes later when Eriksen wrong-footed the San Marino defence with a sublime backheel into the path of the onrushing Joakim Maehle, who took the ball past the keeper and slotted home a simple finish.

Making his 123rd appearance for Denmark, Eriksen notched up his second assist in the 40th minute, teeing up striker Wind to score, and he finally got on the scoresheet himself in second-half stoppage time as a speculative cross caught San Marino keeper Elia Benedettini napping.

That goal was originally credited to substitute Yussuf Poulsen but UEFA's website was later updated, awarding the goal to Eriksen to round off a superb evening for the 31-year-old.

The victory moves Denmark to second in the group on 10 points after five games, two behind leaders Finland and ahead of third-placed Slovenia on goal difference.

IMAGE: France's Aurelien Tchouameni celebrates scoring their first goal. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier via Reuters

France maintain perfect record

France took a giant stride towards the Euro 2024 finals as they maintained their perfect qualifying record with a 2-0 home victory over Ireland on Thursday.

Playing at the Parc des Princes to preserve the Stade de France pitch for Friday's Rugby World Cup opener between France and New Zealand, Les Bleus prevailed thanks to goals by Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram in a one-sided match.

Their fifth win in as many games strengthened their lead in Group B with a maximum 15 points, nine ahead of the Netherlands, who beat Greece 3-0 and have played two fewer matches.

"I can't complain. We're not qualified yet but so far it's been a good campaign. It was not always easy to find the solutions and we could have scored more goals," coach Didier Deschamps said.

France face Germany in Dortmund on Tuesday in a friendly before resuming their qualifying campaign with a trip to the Netherlands on Oct. 13.

IMAGE: France's Olivier Giroud in action with Republic of Ireland's John Egan. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier via Reuters

France suffocated Ireland in midfield and were rewarded for their domination on 19 minutes when Tchouameni's 18-metre strike from Kylian Mbappe's delicate touch found the back of the net.

Giroud limped off the pitch and was replaced by Marcus Thuram before having his left ankle iced.

Thuram made his presence count as he doubled the advantage with a shot on the turn after Mbappe's attempt had been deflected into his path three minutes into the second half, his first goal for France.

"I could have scored another but I hope it will come in the next game," said Thuram, whose father Lilian scored his only two goals for Les Bleus in the semi-final against Croatia on their way to winning the 1998 World Cup.

Mike Maignan pulled off a brilliant save to deny Chiedozie Ogbene, ensuring France have yet to concede a goal in their qualifying campaign.