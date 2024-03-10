Soccer PIX: Kane scripts Bundesliga record; Cadiz stun Atletico

Photos from soccer matches played across top European Leagues on Saturday.

Record-breaking Kane nets hat-trick as Bayern humble Mainz 8-1

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their seventh goal with Serge Gnabry to complete his hat-trick against 1. FSV Mainz 05 during their Bundesliga match at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany. Photograph: Michaela Stache/Reuters

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick in Bayern Munich's 8-1 demolition of Mainz 05 on Saturday to set a Bundesliga record as the champions cut the gap on leaders Bayer Leverkusen to seven points.

Kane, who joined this season for a league record 100 million euros from Tottenham Hotspur, became the first player to score at least twice in eight different games in his first Bundesliga season.

He also equalled Uwe Seeler's record for most goals in a debut Bundesliga campaign by lifting his tally to 30.

"I trust him to do anything," Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said when asked whether Kane could break the league record of 41 goals in one season.

"He is a great personality, a great role model. A top player. It is an absolute gift to be able to train him.

"It was the right decision to bring him here, he proves this week in week out," said Tuchel, who will leave at the end of the season.

The England captain also netted twice in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Lazio which took Bayern into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Bayern are on 57 points in second place in the standings ahead of Leverkusen's home game against VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Kane opened his account in 13th minute, tapping in from close range with the Bavarians desperate to hang on to their slim title chances after a bad run with only one win in their last four league games.

They added another through Leon Goretzka after Kane's effort bounced off the post seven minutes later.

Mainz briefly cut the deficit with Nadiem Amiri's thundering free kick and the visitors were pushing hard for a second goal before Kane restored order in first-half stoppage time.

The hosts overran Mainz after the interval and Thomas Mueller completed a quick move to make it 4-1 in the 47th.

With the Mainz defence in complete disarray the hosts kept pouring forward and Jamal Musiala threaded a shot past the keeper before substitute Serge Gnabry's audacious mid-air backheel flick made it 6-1.

Kane completed his hat-trick from close range, nodding in on the rebound at the far post and Goretzka's stoppage-time header competed the rout.

Atletico Madrid suffer shock 2-0 loss at lowly Cadiz

IMAGE: Atletico Madrid's Samuel Lino in action with Cadiz's Aiham Ousou during their La Liga match at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Cadiz, Spain . Photograph: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

Atletico Madrid slumped to a surprise 2-0 defeat at third-bottom Cadiz on Saturday as Juanmi's double gave the hosts a first LaLiga win in six months and third in 28 games this season.

Missing France forward Antoine Griezmann, who is a doubt for Wednesday's Champions League last-16 clash with Inter Milan with an ankle injury, Atletico's faint title hopes took another hit and they are now in danger of missing out on a top-four finish.

Diego Simeone's side are fourth on 55 points, five ahead of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao, who visit Las Palmas on Sunday. Real Madrid are top of the standings on 66 points.

Atletico were toothless and lacked attacking flair, finishing the game with only three shots on target.

The hosts were not much better but at least they found the target, netting with their only shot on goal in the first half through forward Juanmi's stooping header in the 24th minute.

Cadiz had not taken the lead in a league match since December 10 against Osasuna but on that occasion the visitors managed to fight back and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Simeone made three substitutions at halftime but the home side remained comfortable in defence and were only threatened by a Samuel Lino curler from the edge of the box and a close-range header from Marcos Llorente that was saved Conan Ledesma.

When Atletico looked to be pushing for the equaliser, Juanmi secured the win for Cadiz with a close-range strike after a defensive error in the 64th when last man Gabriel Paulista missed an easy header trying to clear from the edge of the box.

It was Atletico's seventh loss in 14 away games this season in which they have won 15 out of a possible 42 points.

"We have to be self-critical. There are too many defeats away from home, this can't happen," captain Koke told Movistar Plus. "If we want to be at the top, we have to look at ourselves. It's costing us, it's a job for all of us to improve.

"The team is trying, we want to, but it's not working. We have to find out what is happening..."

Cadiz remain 18th but are now two points from the safety zone and 17th-placed Celta Vigo who visit Real Madrid on Sunday.

Inter extend huge Serie A lead with 1-0 win at Bologna

IMAGE: Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez in action with Bologna's Jhon Lucumi during the Serie A match at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, Italy. Photograph: Alessandro GarofaloReuters

Runaway Serie A leaders Inter Milan continued their march towards the title as a first-half goal by Yann Bisseck sealed a 1-0 victory over Bologna on Saturday.

Inter moved to 75 points and an 18-point lead over second-placed Juventus, who host Atalanta on Sunday. Bologna are fourth on 51 points after 28 games.

Simone Inzaghi's Inter have won all 13 competitive matches this year and suffered only one league loss all season.

Inter broke the deadlock after 37 minutes through Bisseck's diving header from Alessandro Bastoni's precise cross.

"We maintain the gap from those who are following us. We fully deserved the lead in the first half, then Bologna proved why they are in their current position," Inzaghi told DAZN.

"We started to feel some fatigue and thoughts wandered over to the games that we have coming up."

Taking advantage of a defensive error at a rainy Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Inter's Nicolo Barella had the first chance but his one-on-one attempt was saved by Lukasz Skorupski.

Bologna, who had won six Serie A matches in a row, dominated the second half, denying Inter a shot on goal but failing to find the net themselves.

Joshua Zirkzee came close for the hosts near the end but keeper Yann Sommer got down to block his low shot from the edge of the box.

A defensive Inter hung on despite an injury to striker Marko Arnautovic who had to leave the field for treatment.

Bologna coach Thiago Motta praised his side's performance.

"I don’t know if that’s a winning mentality or what, but I sense we can fight it out with anyone," Motta told DAZN.

"I have to congratulate Inter, because they played the game they wanted to play, the game they had to play in order to win, and deserve everything they’ve got at the moment."

Inter visit Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday with a 1-0 lead.

"Atletico are a team who change a great deal when they are at home compared to away. We know the players they have, the kind of coach that Cholo (Diego Simeone) is, so we’ll try to prepare as best we can." Inzaghi said.

The environment in the Wanda Metropolitano will influence (the game) but this is a target we’ve set ourselves, to keep going in the Champions League."