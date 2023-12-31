News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Soccer PIX: Fulham fight back to beat Arsenal; Spurs stop Bournemouth

Soccer PIX: Fulham fight back to beat Arsenal; Spurs stop Bournemouth

December 31, 2023 22:17 IST
IMAGE: Fulham's Bobby Decordova-Reid celebrates scoring their second goal with Calvin Bassey. Photograph: Tony O’Brien

Fulham fought back from a goal down to claim a 2-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday when strikes from Raul Jimenez and Bobby De Cordova-Reid foiled Bukayo Saka's early goal.

The visitors took the lead five minutes in when Gabriel Martinelli's attempt was parried by keeper Bernd Leno, but the ball fell to Saka who finished from close range.

 

Fulham equalised around the half-hour mark with a swift counter when Tom Cairney's cross from the left flank was fired into the net by Jimenez.

IMAGE: Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu in action with Fulham's Raul Jimenez. Photograph: Tony O’Brien

The hosts took the lead at the hour-mark with Willian's corner causing a scramble in the Arsenal box leading to De Cordova-Reid's finish.

The win ended Fulham's three-game losing streak, as they rose to 13th in the table with 24 points. Arsenal, who were top of the table on Christmas day, have ended the year fourth after going winless in their last three matches.

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scores their second goal. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Tottenham end Bournemouth hot streak 

Tottenham Hotspur brought resurgent Bournemouth down to earth with a flattering 3-1 Premier League victory thanks to goals by Pape Matar Sarr, Son Heung-min and Richarlison on Sunday.

Bournemouth were unbeaten in seven league games with six wins in that sequence and they will wonder how that run was not extended as they dominated at times in rain-hit north London.

Sarr gave Tottenham an early lead before he went off injured while captain Son and Richarlison scored late on after the home side had ridden their luck against a slick visiting side.

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Alex Scott replied for Bournemouth in the 84th minute but it was scant consolation for Andoni Iraola's side.

Unconvincing as it was, Tottenham's win sent them into the New Year in the thick of the battle for a top-four finish.

They have 39 points from 20 games, one behind fourth-placed Arsenal and only three adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Source: REUTERS
