Soccer PIX: Draws order of the day in Europe as Juve held in derby

IMAGES from matches played across European leagues on Saturday

IMAGE: Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic and Torino's Guillermo Maripan vie for possession during their Serie A match at the Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

Juventus largely dominated but were unable to get the better of neighbours Torino in a 0-0 home draw on Saturday, dealing a blow to Luciano Spalletti's side's hopes of gaining ground in the Serie A title race.

The hosts had won their last two Serie A games since sacking manager Igor Tudor, one of those victories coming in Spalletti's first game in charge, but a largely toothless derby display left the crowd frustrated.

Juve are fifth in the standings on 19 points from 11 games, two points behind Inter Milan, AC Milan and AS Roma, who all have a match in hand, with leaders Napoli on 22 points ahead of Sunday's game at Bologna. Torino are in 11th place on 14 points.

The opening half may have been mostly one-way traffic but Juventus struggled to create any real opportunities against their neighbours, any half-chances that came their way inspired by Francisco Conceicao.

The Portuguese winger played a decent ball into Dusan Vlahovic just outside the six-yard area but Torino defender Guillermo Maripan did well to get ahead of the Serbian striker to clear the danger.

Conceicao also had a shot from a wide angle go narrowly the wrong side of the upright. If Conceicao provided a spark on the right side, Kenan Yildiz on the left is still struggling to live up to the number 10 jersey.

Yildiz was often guilty of losing possession, and on the rare occasion he managed to go past his marker, his final ball let him down.

Spalletti cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines, pacing his technical area and only standing still to take notes. But his halftime team talk did little to alter proceedings, if anything Torino grew in confidence and began to threaten.

"We were missing that little bit of quality and the fantasy that's needed in games like this," Spalletti told reporters.

"You need that precision to pass the ball between two opponents. You also need a little bit of luck."

The visitors, who had not beaten Juventus in their last 20 league meetings, never really looked like changing that statistic, but substitute Che Adams forced Michele Di Gregorio into a save with a powerful strike.

Spalletti changed things up, Edon Zhegrova and Jonathan David coming on, with Conceicao and Vlahovic, somewhat surprisingly, replaced.

Zhegrova whipped in a cross for Weston McKennie but keeper Alberto Paleari parried away the header, and try as Juventus might, a goal proved elusive.

"We need to improve because we have the possibility, but I'm happy with what I've seen," Spalletti added.

Milan let two-goal lead slip in 2-2 draw at Parma

IMAGE: AC Milan's Alexis Saelemaekers misses a chance to score against Parma during their Serie A match at Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

AC Milan squandered a two-goal lead as struggling Parma mounted a spirited comeback to salvage a 2-2 draw on Saturday, with Enrico Delprato's second-half strike denying the visitors top spot in Serie A.

Milan sit second level on 22 points with defending champions Napoli, who lead and visit Bologna on Sunday when Inter Milan and AS Roma, both on 21 points, are also in action against Lazio and Udinese respectively in a thrilling race for top spot.

Parma are 17th with eight points, two points above the relegation zone.

Milan took the lead after 12 minutes when Alexis Saelemaekers drilled a low shot into the far corner, with Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki getting his fingertips to the ball but reacting too late to keep it out.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 25th minute after Saelemaekers, who had been causing constant problems down the flank, was brought down in the box by Abdoulaye Ndiaye after drifting towards the byline.

Following a brief VAR check, the penalty was confirmed, and Rafael Leao made no mistake from the spot, firing a precise shot into the right corner.

Parma pulled one back just before halftime when Adrian Bernabe curled a superb strike into the top corner and drew level shortly after the hour as Delprato met Sascha Britschgi's cross from the right with a close-range header at the near post.

Both teams had chances to snatch victory late on, with goalkeeper Mike Maignan keeping Milan on level terms with a sharp save to keep out Delprato’s near-post header before Saelemaekers rounded Suzuki but fired wide of an open goal.

Luka Modric tried his luck from the edge of the box in stoppage time with a curling left-foot effort that Suzuki spilled before gathering at the second attempt.

Kane nets late equaliser but Bayern winning run ends with draw at Union

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scores their second goal against FC Union Berlin at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Harry Kane headed in a stoppage-time equaliser to avoid Bayern Munich's first defeat of the season but a 2-2 draw at Union Berlin ended their record winning start across all competitions.

Union thought they had bagged their first ever win over Bayern with Danilho Doekhi's second goal in the 83rd minute but Kane headed in the leveller. Bayern top the Bundesliga on 28 points, six ahead of RB Leipzig, who lost 3-1 at Hoffenheim. Borussia Dortmund are third on 21.

Bayern, who had made it 16 victories from 16 games with a 2-1 win at Champions League holders Paris St Germain 2-1 on Tuesday -- a record for Europe's top five leagues -- looked to have run out of steam against the hard-working Berliners.

The result left them one win short of their own league record of 10 straight victories at the start of the 2015/16 season.

"It was a tough game. It wasn't our best game, but we stayed focused and managed to equalise," Kane said. "That's football, there are games like today where things go against you. We'll take the point.

"It would've been worse to go into the international break with a defeat. We can keep the momentum going with this draw. 16 wins in a row is incredible but now that it is over, it won't be the main talking point anymore. We move on," said the forward.

The hosts thought they had taken the lead through Ilyas Ansah's ninth-minute header but the fans were bitterly disappointed after the referee ruled it marginally offside following a VAR review.

They still had the upper hand and earned a deserved lead in the 27th when Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer let Doekhi's weak shot slip through his hands and under his body. It was the first time Bayern had conceded a first-half goal in the Bundesliga this season and the first time they had trailed.

Luis Diaz, who scored twice and was sent off against PSG, drew them level after playing a superb one-two with Josip Stanisic, sliding to keep the ball in play and curling a shot from near the sideline into the far top corner.

The Colombian should have scored again for the champions in the 45th after he was sent through by Kane but he missed the target with only the keeper to beat.

It was the hosts who scored again in the 83rd when Dutchman Doekhi volleyed in after Kane failed to clear a free kick. The England captain, however, made amends with his 13th league goal of the season to rescue a point for the visitors.

Dortmund concede late equaliser in 1-1 draw at Hamburg

IMAGE: Hamburg SV's Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer celebrates scoring their first goal against Borussia Dortmund at Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Borussia Dortmund conceded a last-gasp equaliser at Hamburg SV on Saturday to settle for a 1-1 draw in the Bundesliga, failing to bounce back from their midweek defeat by Manchester City.

Dortmund, looking to recover from Wednesday's 4-1 Champions League loss at City, struggled to carve out scoring chances in the first half and had a Serhou Guirassy free kick sail over their bar.

Hamburg came much closer and hit the woodwork through Nicolas Capaldo's header in the 39th minute.

The visitors did benefit from sloppy Hamburg defending before the ball fell to Carney Chukwuemeka who turned and volleyed in for a 64th-minute lead.

The Ruhr valley club, however, failed to hold on to it and Hamburg's Ransford-Yeboah Koenigsdoerffer headed in an equaliser in the seventh minute of stoppage time to rescue a point for the hosts.

Dortmund are third on 21 points, seven behind Bayern Munich, whose 16-game winning run this season ended with a 2-2 draw at Union Berlin, and one behind second-placed RB Leipzig. Bayer Leverkusen are fourth on 20 following their 6-0 demolition of Heidenheim.

"Until the 1-0 we had everything under control," said Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck. "Even after the 1-0 we did not allow anything at the back but we lost a bit of control and then when you have 15 deep crosses maybe one will go in.

"That is what happened in the end," the Germany international said. "We have to play more football. We did not do that We were just too passive."