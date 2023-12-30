News
Soccer PIX: Chelsea survive Luton fightback to return to winning ways

Soccer PIX: Chelsea survive Luton fightback to return to winning ways

December 30, 2023 20:47 IST
IMAGE: Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates scoring their first goal with Nicolas Jackson, Levi Colwill and Armando Broja. Photograph: Ian Walton/Reuters

Chelsea survived a late Luton Town fightback to return to winning ways on the road on Saturday with a 3-2 win at Kenilworth Road, with Cole Palmer netting twice either side of a fine Noni Madueke strike.

The expensively assembled Blues had lost their previous four Premier League away games but looked certain to claim all three points when they were 3-0 up with little more than 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

 

Palmer put the Blues ahead in the 12th minute when he pounced on an error by Luton defender Issa Kabore to unleash a fierce angled shot that flew past Thomas Kaminski.

IMAGE: Chelsea's Armando Broja in action with Luton Town's Teden Mengi and Elijah Adebayo. Photograph: Ian Walton/Reuters

Luton were caught out in the 37th minute when Chelsea left-back Levi Colwill fed Palmer on the break and his pass found Madueke who created just enough space to fire high into Kaminski's net.

Nicolas Jackson split Luton's defence to find Palmer who kept his cool to round Kaminski and hold off a gaggle of defenders to slot home Chelsea's third in the 70th minute.

Former Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley scored what looked like a consolation goal for the hosts when he headed in from an Alfie Doughty corner in the 80th minute.

IMAGE: Chelsea's Levi Colwill in action with Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Seven minutes later Elijah Adebayo reduced the deficit to one goal, but Luton failed to get an equaliser.

The win left Chelsea in 10th place while Luton remain in the relegation zone in 18th spot.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
