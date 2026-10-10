Late Drama Sees Dortmund Stumble, Lens Secure Crucial Win

Borussia Dortmund's perfect start to the Bundesliga season ended in dramatic fashion as they squandered a two-goal lead against Werder Bremen, while RC Lens secured a vital 2-1 victory over Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1.

IMAGE: Werder Bremen's Niclas Fullkrug celebrates with teammates on scoring the 2nd goal and a late equaliser against Borussia Dortmund in their Bundesliga Liga match at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany, on Friday. Photograph: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

Key Points Borussia Dortmund conceded two late goals to draw 2-2 with Werder Bremen, dropping points for the first time this Bundesliga season.

Niclas Fullkrug scored the equaliser for Werder Bremen against his former club in the dying minutes.

RC Lens secured only their second Ligue 1 win of the season, beating second-placed Olympique Lyonnais 2-1.

Lens's victory saw them climb from 15th to seventh in the Ligue 1 standings.

Both matches featured dramatic late goals and significant shifts in league positions for the involved teams.

Niclas Fullkrug returned to haunt former club Borussia Dortmund as Werder Bremen came back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw on Friday, with the Bundesliga leaders dropping points for the first time this season.

Dortmund were cruising 2-0 with two minutes remaining but somehow contrived to draw the game, denying them the chance to win their first five league games in a campaign for the first time since 2015.

Dortmund's Late Collapse

IMAGE: Borussia Dortmund's Fabio Silva is challenged by Werder Bremen's Marco Friedl. Photograph: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

Dortmund move to 13 points from five matches and have opened up a three-point lead at the top of the table over second-placed Bayern Munich, who have a game in hand.

All four goals in the game came in the final 10 minutes as Daniel Svensson and Nico Schlotterbeck scored in front of the Yellow Wall, who were left feeling a little 'green' by the end of the evening. That looked to have put the home side in control of the contest, only for Ludovit Reis and Fullkrug to put on a late show for the visitors.

Fabio Silva’s miskicked attempted shot fell kindly for Svensson to score from 10-yards on 80 minutes. Nico Schlotterbeck had pulled out of Germany’s squad with injury ahead of the international break, so it was a surprise to see him starting for Dortmund. His towering header from Joey Veerman’s corner made it 2-0.

That looked like game over, but Ludovit Reis’ superb low strike from outside the box pulled a goal back and Fullkrug made it 2-2 for the most unlikely of comebacks. Dortmund coach Niko Kovac will be seething and left wondering how his side capitulated in the closing minutes. If they are to challenge Bayern for the title this season, they cannot drop points in this fashion at home.

Lens Secure Crucial Ligue 1 Win

IMAGE: Lens' Florian Sotoca scores against Olympique Lyonnais during their Ligue 1 match at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, France, on Friday. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

RC Lens claimed only their second Ligue 1 win of the season on Friday after holding off second-placed Olympique Lyonnais for a 2-1 home victory. Veteran striker Florian Sotoca put the hosts ahead 10 minutes before the break and left back Matthieu Udol added the second 14 minutes from time as Lens dominated the game.

But when Udol was dismissed in the 84th minute, it offered Lyon a lifeline and they immediately pulled one back when teenager Khalis Merah took advantage of a defensive slip.

However, they proved unable to score a second goal and preserve their unbeaten start to the season. Lens were last season’s runners-up but had made a slow start to the new campaign after seeing coach Pierre Sage leave for Crystal Palace and then firing his replacement Dino Toppmoeller four matches into the season.

Friday’s win was a first victory for new coach Yannick Cahuzac in his second game since taking over. Success for Lens saw them leap from 15th spot to seventh in the standings, with seven points. Lyon remain second with 11 points.