Soccer PIX: Atletico reach Copa semis; Bournemouth down Swansea

IMAGE: Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, Rodrigo De Paul and Samuel Lino celebrate with teammates after the match. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Atletico Madrid beat Sevilla 1-0 on Thursday to book a place in the Spanish Copa del Rey semi-finals thanks to a goal by Dutch forward Memphis Depay.

The home side dominated the first half but failed to score, the best chance coming from a penalty which Antoine Griezmann failed to convert after slipping.

The France international had a chance to redeem himself in the second half, but his effort was disallowed for offside.

Depay scored in the 79th when Angel Correa's through ball slipped between Sergio Ramos's legs to secure the win.

Sevilla could have equalised in stoppage time after Pablo Barrios's slide tackle on Erik Lamela earned them a penalty, but a VAR review overturned the decision.

"That last play showed Pablo (Barrios) not to take unnecessary risks. It's good that it happened to him and that there were no consequences in the end," said coach Diego Simeone.

"We have made a great effort to be where we are and in the second half we had a different tempo, we played more risky and the changes gave us the jump we needed," he added.

Athletic Bilbao reached the semi-finals after knocking out Barcelona 4-2, Mallorca eliminated LaLiga leaders Girona 3-2 and Real Sociedad made the last four with a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo.

The semi-final draw will be made on Friday.

Bournemouth strike early in rout of Swansea

IMAGE: AFC Bournemouth's Alex Scott and Milos Kerkez celebrate after the FA Cup Fourth Round match against Swansea at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, on Friday. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Bournemouth scored five times in the first half to crush second-tier Swansea City 5-0 in the FA Cup fourth round on Thursday.

Defender Lloyd Kelly put Premier League Bournemouth in front after seven minutes, firing into the top corner following a free kick.

Alex Scott doubled the lead three minutes later from close range before he set up Luis Sinisterra for the third in the 14th minute.

Forwards David Brooks and Dominic Solanke added a goal each for the hosts to make it 5-0 at halftime.

Bournemouth also beat Championship side Swansea 3-2 in the League Cup second round in August.

Tottenham Hotspur host holders Manchester City and Aston Villa face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge among the other fourth-round clashes on Friday.