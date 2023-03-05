PICS: Mbappe breaks PSG record; Bayern go top

Mbappe becomes PSG’s all-time highest goal-scorer as French champions extend lead

IMAGE: Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with a trophy during the ceremony after becoming Paris St Germain's all time top goalscorer with 201 goals after the Ligue 1 match against Nantes on Saturday. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Kylian Mbappe became Paris St Germain's all-time top scorer when he helped his side extend their Ligue 1 lead to a provisional 11 points in a 4-2 home win against Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Mbappe found the back of the net two minutes into stoppage time for his 201st goal in all competitions with PSG, improving the mark he shared with Edinson Cavani.

The club organised a short ceremony after the final whistle, with a big portrait of Mbappe displayed at the Parc des Princes.

"It's very special to be here. The last time I was here was to announce I was staying (to extend his contract), it's an honour to be here as the club's top scorer," said Mbappe.

"It's a privilege to be a PSG player, to play in this historic shirt, for the biggest club in France."

PSG, who travel to Bayern Munich next week hoping to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit in the Champions League last 16, were 2-0 up after 17 minutes following goals by Lionel Messi and Jaouen Hadjam's own goal, only for the Canaries to level before the break thanks to Ludovic Blas and Ignatius Ganago.

Christophe Galtier's side, however, wrapped up all three points after Danilo's goal around the hour mark and Mbappe's last-gasp strike, which put them on 63 points from 26 games.

Second-placed Olympique de Marseille travel to Stade Rennais on Sunday.

PSG got off to a dream start as Messi opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a left-footed volley form Fabian Ruiz's cross.

Five minutes later, Alban Lafont parried Nuno Mendes's attempt into the path of Hadjam who, under pressure from Nordi Mukiele, bundled the ball into his own net to give PSG a 2-0 advantage.

In the 31st minute, however, Blas whipped a fine shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma to reduce the arrears, seven minutes before Ganago deflected a corner past the Italian keeper to level the contest.

But 15 minutes into the second half, ordered was restored as Danilo headed home from Mbappe's cross before the France forward netted his record goal with a left-footed effort from inside the box.

It was not such a fine evening for PSG, however, as Mukiele was substituted with a heel problem before centre back Marquinhos headed back to the dressing room in the 75th minute with what appeared to be a lower back problem.

Earlier, RC Lens's Champions League hopes suffered another knock when they were held to a 1-1 home draw in the northern derby.

Although the result lifted Lens to third in the standings on 51 points, Franck Haise's team have now only won one of their last seven league matches and have Monaco and Stade Rennais, who have a game in hand, within five points behind them.

The home team had the upper hand in the first half and went ahead thanks a Jose Fonte own goal, but Jonathan David equalised after the break before Brice Samba made numerous spectacular saves to salvage a draw as the Bollaert-Delelis stadium.

Depay, Morata score twice each as Atletico thrash Sevilla 6-1

IMAGE: Atletico's Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay celebrate a goal against Sevilla on Saturday. Photograph: Atletico Madrid/Twitter

Dutch striker Memphis Depay shone in his first start for Atletico Madrid as he scored twice in a 6-1 thrashing of Sevilla, who were reduced to 10 men late on, in LaLiga on Saturday.

Substitute Alvaro Morata also bagged a brace as Atletico seized the opportunity to go third after Real Sociedad drew at home 0-0 against lowly Cadiz on Friday, leapfrogging the Basque side in the standings and climbing to 45 points.

Sociedad are now fourth on 44 points, while holders Real Madrid are second on 52 points, seven behind leaders Barcelona on 59 points, both with a game in hand.

Winless in their last three games, Sevilla are 16th on 25 points, only one point clear of the relegation zone.

Atletico delivered arguably their best showing of the season on a night they were celebrating Diego Simeone's 613th game as their coach, surpassing club legend Luis Aragones (612) to become the manager with more games with the same team in the history of Spanish football.

Sevilla played a five-man defence but could not deal with the relentless intensity of Atletico who were led by an inspired pair in Depay and Antoine Griezmann.

The two connected twice in three minutes to give the hosts a two-goal lead before the half hour mark.

Starting his first game for Atletico since arriving from Barcelona in January, Depay recovered the ball in midfield, gave it to Griezmann and ran up front to receive a long pass from the French forward before slotting past the goalkeeper in the 23rd minute.

Three minutes later, Depay was on the end of a clever combination between Griezmann and Marcos Llorente to unleash a thunderous strike into the upper left corner from just outside the box.

When Atletico were in full control, Youssef En Nesyri was quick enough to beat goalkeeper Jan Oblak inside the box and hit back for Sevilla from close-range in the 39th.

But Atletico didn't take their foot off the gas after the break and Griezmann scored their third with a brilliant shot from range.

"It was an important day for Simeone and I wanted it to be a magical day also for the fans and for my team mates," Griezmann told Movistar Plus.

"When I saw the result from Real Sociedad on Friday I was nervous, I wanted to seize the opportunity to leapfrog them. I'm really happy that we did it."

Yannick Carrasco extended Atletico's advantage in the 69th minute, before Ivan Rakitic missed a penalty, hitting the post from the spot.

Substitute Morata in the 76th and 92nd minutes delivered the final blows to a hopeless Sevilla, who had Pape Alassane Gueye sent off in the 81st minute after receiving his second yellow card of the match.

Fiorentina end Milan's winning streak with 2-1 home win

IMAGE: AC Milan's Junior Messias in action with Fiorentina's Igor during their Serie A match on Saturday. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Second-half goals from forward Nicolas Gonzalez and striker Luka Jovic earned Fiorentina a 2-1 home win over AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday, breaking the reigning champions' winning streak of four games.

Milan, who travel to Tottenham Hotspur for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday, had not previously lost a game in all competitions since their 1-0 defeat at Inter Milan on February 5.

They remain fourth in the standings on 47 points, level with third-placed Inter Milan, who host Lecce on Sunday.

Fiorentina, who on Monday ended their near two-month wait for a Serie A win with a 3-0 victory at Hellas Verona, are 12th on 31 points.

They achieved back-to-back Serie A wins without conceding for the first time since January 2020.

"We've kicked a lot in many games, but never with that desire we had tonight," coach Vincenzo Italiano told Sky Italia.

"In the last five games we've shown that (our) forwards know how to score goals and we're happy."

Fiorentina could have taken the lead in the 13th minute with a free kick by midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura, but his attempt from the edge of the box was well-anticipated by Milan keeper Mike Maignan.

Bonaventura was close to giving Fiorentina the lead again in the 26th but his low close-range effort was cleared off the line by Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.

Milan had their first goal attempt after the half-hour mark when Olivier Giroud picked up a lofted pass inside the box to fire in a first-time shot but Fiorentina keeper Pietro Terracciano made the save.

Fiorentina had more possession and shots in the first half but failed to find a way through.

Following the break, however, they were awarded a penalty when Tomori fouled forward Jonathan Ikone, and Gonzalez sent the Milan goalkeeper the wrong way.

Milan had a chance to respond before the hour mark through captain Theo Hernandez, who latched on to a long ball from Pierre Kalulu before striking from inside the box, but he was denied by Terracciano.

Instead, Fiorentina doubled their lead three minutes from time through a close-range diving header by Jovic, who was beautifully set up in the box by defender Dodo.

Hernandez pulled one back for Milan in stoppage time, sending a stunning shot into the roof of the net, but Stefano Pioli's men lacked time to look for an equaliser.

Fiorentina, who won only three of their previous 16 Serie A home games against Milan, host Turkey's Sivasspor in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. They then travel to Cremonese in the league on March 12.

Following their midweek trip to London, Milan host Salernitana on March 13.

De Ligt on target as Bayern climb back on top with win at Stuttgart

IMAGE: Bayern's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting celebrates on scoring the winner against Stuttgart on Saturday. Photograph: Bayern Munich/Twitter

Bayern Munich snatched a 2-1 victory at VfB Stuttgart on Saturday courtesy of a fine Matthijs de Ligt performance that put them back into top spot in the Bundesliga.

The Dutch defender drilled in their opening goal in the 39th minute after also denying Stuttgart the lead two minutes earlier when he cleared the ball off the goalline.

Bayern, who face Paris St Germain in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Wednesday following their 1-0 in the first leg, are on 49 points, ahead on goal difference of Borussia Dortmund, winners 2-1 over RB Leipzig on Friday.

Union Berlin are in third place on 44 following their goalless draw against Cologne.

"We did not do it well on several counter attacks when we were 2-0 up," Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said. "And then when you concede late then the opponent just throws everything in it."

"In the end it was a deserved win because we were the better team, but we all still have to finish games more seriously."

Stuttgart powered to a strong start and caused some early panic in the Bayern defence with their high pressing game while also keeping goalkeeper Yann Sommer busy before the visitors gradually pushed back.

Despite controlling possession in the first half, Bayern struggled to break through and even the occasional Jamal Musiala solo failed to crack open the Stuttgart backline.

It was de Ligt who had the answer when he wrongfooted his marker and unleashed a shot through a crowded box with Stuttgart keeper Fabian Bredlow letting the ball slip through his hands.

Just two minutes earlier it was de Ligt who had come to the rescue at the other end, clearing a point-blank Konstantinos Mavropanos effort off the line.

With Stuttgart having run out of steam, Bayern struck again with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - fresh from extending his contract on Friday - finishing off a dazzling three-pass move that left their opponents' defence frozen in place.

It was the Cameroon striker's 10th league goal of the season.

Stuttgart grabbed a deserved goal with Juan Jose Perea in the 88th that injected some late drama in the game but the hosts ran out of time before they could find an equaliser.