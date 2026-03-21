Soccer: Napoli go second; Lens top Ligue 1

Scott McTominay's early strike lifts Napoli to second in Serie A, while Lens thrash Angers 5-1 to go top of Ligue 1.

IMAGE: Napoli's Scott McTominay celebrates with teammates after scoring against Cagliary at Unipol Domus, Cagliari, Italy, on Friday. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Images

Key Points Scott McTominay scores in the 2nd minute to give Napoli a 1-0 win over Cagliari.

Napoli dominate possession; Kevin De Bruyne and Matteo Politano test goalkeeper.

Florian Thauvin scores and assists in dominant Lens' win.

Lens lead with 59 points, two ahead of PSG (with games in hand).

Scott McTominay's early goal proved decisive as Napoli won 1-0 at Cagliari in Serie A on Friday to move the champions up to second in the standings behind Inter Milan.

The Scotland midfielder struck in the second minute, reacting sharply to convert after the ball ricocheted off the post following a corner. Napoli seized control of the match, dictating possession and keeping the hosts pinned back.

McTominay threatened again with a near-post header, and his team mate and fellow Scotland international Billy Gilmour had a shot blocked as Napoli sought to extend their lead before halftime.

After the break, Napoli maintained their dominance, creating further chances for Kevin De Bruyne and Matteo Politano, whose efforts forced saves from Cagliari goalkeeper Elia Caprile.

“Cagliari sat back and didn’t press us, waiting for us to make a mistake so they could launch a counter-attack. They didn’t really pose much of a threat," Napoli coach Antonio Conte told DAZN.

Napoli are six points behind leaders Inter Milan, and AC Milan can reclaim second place by beating Torino on Saturday.

Lens hammer Angers 5-1 to go top of Ligue 1

Lens forward Florian Thauvin scored one goal and created another as his side cruised to a 5-1 win over Angers at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Friday to move top of the Ligue 1 standings ahead of Paris St Germain, who have two games in hand.

Lens lead the table on 59 points from 27 games, with PSG two points behind them in second, and the Parisians can go back to the top of the table with a win at Nice on Saturday.

Lens, whose title hopes suffered a blow when they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at FC Lorient last weekend, took control of the game early and Thauvin opened the scoring with a neat finish in the 13th minute.

Angers, 12th in the table, were punished for giving the ball away cheaply when Thauvin played in Odsonne Edouard who chipped the ball home to make it 2-0 in the 25th minute.

Mamadou Sangare forced a fine save from Angers keeper Oumar Pona with a left-foot strike, but the keeper could do nothing to prevent him from scoring soon afterwards, and Edouard netted his second and 12th of the season to make it 4-0 three minutes into the second half.

Angers pulled a goal back through 20-year-old forward Lanroy Machine in the 62nd minute, but the four-goal lead was restored in spectacular fashion as Angers again coughed up the ball and Matthieu Udol scored with an acrobatic volley to complete the rout.