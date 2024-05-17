Soccer: Barca closer to top two finish with win over Almeria

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates with Inigo Martinez after scoring their first goal against Almeria during their La Liga match at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos, Almeria, on Thursday. Photograph: Jon Nazca/Reuters

Barcelona remained on track to finish second in LaLiga after Fermin Lopez scored a brace in their 2-0 win over bottom side Almeria on Thursday.

Xavi Hernandez's side are on 79 points, four clear of Catalan rivals Girona, whose hopes of finishing second are fading fast after Tuesday's 1-0 defeat by Villareal.

"We have a very good squad and I'm happy with the level of demand from the players, but this not an easy or pleasant situation. We want to win titles and we haven't done our homework properly," Xavi told a press conference.

Real Madrid, who have already clinched the title, continue to pull away from Barca after a 5-0 win over Alaves on Tuesday and have 93 points with two games remaining.

Lopez gave Barca an early lead in the 14th minute when he headed past goalkeeper Luis Maximiano from Hector Fort's accurate cross.

"Hector gave me a little piece of candy. I've always had good head timing," Lopez said to Movistar+.

Despite efforts from Cesar Montes and Lucas Robertone, Almeria were unable to find an equaliser.

Lopez netted his second from Sergi Roberto's cross to wrap up the win for Barca.

"I'm happy to help the team with goals and for the win, which we needed. We're going to fight for second place until the end and we're on the right track," Lopez added.

Almeria, already relegated, sit last with 17 points.

Leeds reach Championship play-offs final with 4-0 win over Norwich

Leeds United beat Norwich City 4-0 in the second leg of their Championship play-offs semi-final on Thursday to complete a 4-0 aggregate win, earning the spot in the final.

Midfielder Ilia Gruev gave Leeds the lead in the seventh minute, scoring his first goal for the club, before Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter put the hosts 3-0 up at the break. Crysencio Summerville added the fourth in the second half.

The sides played out a goalless draw in the first leg on Sunday.

Southampton and West Bromwich Albion face each other on Friday in the second leg of the other semi-final, also following a 0-0 draw.

The final will be played on May 26 at Wembley.