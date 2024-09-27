Soccer: Atletico earn late win at Celta Vigo

IMAGE: Julian Alvarez celebrates on scoring against Celta Vigo. Photograph: Atletico Madrid/X

A late goal from Julian Alvarez earned Atletico Madrid a dramatic 1-0 win at Celta de Vigo on Thursday to lift them to third place in the LaLiga standings.

Atletico avoided a second straight draw to move up to 15 points, one clear of Villarreal and two behind Real Madrid, who they host on Sunday. Barcelona lead on 21 points.

Big-money signing Alvarez struck in the final minute of regular time with a close-range finish from a pinpoint cross by Antoine Griezmann to register his second goal of the season.

"It was a very important win on a very difficult pitch. Little by little we found ourselves better in the match," Alvarez told DAZN.

"Obviously, the goal helps my confidence but the important thing is to help the team."

Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak was key as Celta suffered their first home defeat of the season, producing fine saves to deny captain Iago Aspas and Borja Iglesias.

"The team played a great game. We controlled possession, we had some very good chances and in the end it was a blow," Celta keeper Vicente Guaita said.

"Julian was more clever than our defenders and me and they beat us.

Napoli thrash Palermo to advance to Coppa Italia last 16

Napoli winger Cyril Ngonge scored twice in an electrifying performance to help send his side through to the last 16 of the Coppa Italia with a crushing 5-0 win over Serie B Palermo on Thursday.

Ngone struck in the seventh minute with a left-foot drive that bounced in front of Salvatore Sirigu and squirmed under his body into the net, leaving the keeper shaking his head in disbelief.

Sirigu was at fault again five minutes later when Ngonge lashed another left-footer from a difficult angle, the ball flying across the face of the goal before nestling in the side netting to make it 2-0.

Sitting second in Serie A and with Palermo 12th in the division below them, Napoli were too big, too strong and too quick for their visitors and Juan Jesus nodded home a corner to make it 3-0 just before the break.

Palermo were reduced to 10 men when Aljosa Vasic was sent off, receiving a straight red card for dangerous play in the 59th minute to end any slim hopes Palermo had of a comeback.

David Neres slotted home the fourth in the 70th minute, pressing to help win the ball back before slotting it coolly into the net.

Midfielder Scott McTominay came off the bench and scored with his first touch, rifling home a pass from fellow substitute Romelu Lukaku in the 77th minute to complete the rout.