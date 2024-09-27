News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Soccer: Atletico earn late win at Celta Vigo

Soccer: Atletico earn late win at Celta Vigo

September 27, 2024 10:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Julian Alvarez celebrates on scoring

IMAGE: Julian Alvarez celebrates on scoring against Celta Vigo. Photograph: Atletico Madrid/X

A late goal from Julian Alvarez earned Atletico Madrid a dramatic 1-0 win at Celta de Vigo on Thursday to lift them to third place in the LaLiga standings.

Atletico avoided a second straight draw to move up to 15 points, one clear of Villarreal and two behind Real Madrid, who they host on Sunday. Barcelona lead on 21 points.

Big-money signing Alvarez struck in the final minute of regular time with a close-range finish from a pinpoint cross by Antoine Griezmann to register his second goal of the season.

 

"It was a very important win on a very difficult pitch. Little by little we found ourselves better in the match," Alvarez told DAZN.

"Obviously, the goal helps my confidence but the important thing is to help the team."

Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak was key as Celta suffered their first home defeat of the season, producing fine saves to deny captain Iago Aspas and Borja Iglesias.

"The team played a great game. We controlled possession, we had some very good chances and in the end it was a blow," Celta keeper Vicente Guaita said.

"Julian was more clever than our defenders and me and they beat us.

Napoli thrash Palermo to advance to Coppa Italia last 16

Napoli winger Cyril Ngonge scored twice in an electrifying performance to help send his side through to the last 16 of the Coppa Italia with a crushing 5-0 win over Serie B Palermo on Thursday.

Ngone struck in the seventh minute with a left-foot drive that bounced in front of Salvatore Sirigu and squirmed under his body into the net, leaving the keeper shaking his head in disbelief.

Sirigu was at fault again five minutes later when Ngonge lashed another left-footer from a difficult angle, the ball flying across the face of the goal before nestling in the side netting to make it 2-0.

Sitting second in Serie A and with Palermo 12th in the division below them, Napoli were too big, too strong and too quick for their visitors and Juan Jesus nodded home a corner to make it 3-0 just before the break.

Palermo were reduced to 10 men when Aljosa Vasic was sent off, receiving a straight red card for dangerous play in the 59th minute to end any slim hopes Palermo had of a comeback.

David Neres slotted home the fourth in the 70th minute, pressing to help win the ball back before slotting it coolly into the net.

Midfielder Scott McTominay came off the bench and scored with his first touch, rifling home a pass from fellow substitute Romelu Lukaku in the 77th minute to complete the rout.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Mentally, I need a reset'
'Mentally, I need a reset'
SEE: Alcaraz, Coco Rock Chinese Outfits
SEE: Alcaraz, Coco Rock Chinese Outfits
All India Tennis Association in turmoil
All India Tennis Association in turmoil
Yunus introduces the 'brains' behind Hasina's ouster
Yunus introduces the 'brains' behind Hasina's ouster
HC orders influencer to remove videos against Complan
HC orders influencer to remove videos against Complan
PIX: Bangladesh fan says 'not attacked' but 'fell ill'
PIX: Bangladesh fan says 'not attacked' but 'fell ill'
Right-wing groups demand cancellation of Kanpur Test
Right-wing groups demand cancellation of Kanpur Test

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Barcelona fans banned for Champions League game

Barcelona fans banned for Champions League game

PIX: Spurs outclass Qarabag, Roma held

PIX: Spurs outclass Qarabag, Roma held

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances