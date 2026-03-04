Soccer: Atletico book Copa del Rey final spot despite Barca thrashing

IMAGE: Atletico Madrid's Juan Musso, Johnny Cardoso, and teammates celebrate after their 2nd leg semi-final match against FC Barcelona at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Tuesday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Atletico Madrid reached the Copa del Rey final for the first time since 2013 despite a 3-0 defeat by Barcelona on Tuesday, their 4-0 first-leg win in Madrid enough to secure a 4-3 aggregate victory in a breathless semi-final.

Barcelona came within a whisker of an improbable comeback after last month's thrashing, with 18-year-old midfielder Marc Bernal, starting in place of the injured Frenkie De Jong, scoring in each half and Raphinha converting a penalty after Pedri was fouled.

"We're in the final, that's what matters," Atletico keeper Juan Musso told Movistar Plus. "We knew it could be difficult. They're one of the best teams in the world but we got through because we scored more goals than they did overall. That's what's all about."

The hosts dominated from kickoff, knowing they required at least four goals to force extra time, and pinned Diego Simeone's side deep inside their own half.

Lamine Yamal sparked the revival in the 30th minute, gliding past two defenders from a short corner before drilling a low cross for Bernal to convert from close range.

Raphina scored from the spot

Atletico had a chance to ease the pressure but Ademola Lookman headed narrowly wide from a Marcos Llorente cross, with Barcelona doubling their lead shortly after, when defender Marc Pubill fouled Pedri inside the box in first-half stoppage time.

Raphinha sent the spot kick to the left as goalkeeper Juan Musso dived the other way.

Musso kept Atletico afloat after the break, producing a one-handed save to turn Pedri's effort behind in the 54th minute and then denying Bernal from the edge of the area, before saving from Yamal twice.

The third goal arrived in the 72nd minute when Bernal volleyed home from a Joao Cancelo cross, leaving Barcelona one strike short of forcing extra time.

Instead, Atletico held on to progress and will face the winner of Wednesday's other semi-final between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao, with Sociedad carrying a 1-0 first-leg lead.

"A game like this makes you feel really proud of your team," Barcelona captain Raphinha told Movistar Plus.

"If we continue playing like this, we'll have a spectacular end to the season. I'm sure the fans are proud too, as demonstrated by what happened at the end of the match. We also know that we're up against a team that defends its own."

Como hold Inter to scoreless draw in Coppa Italia

IMAGE: Inter Milan's Petar Sucic in action with Como's Nico Paz during their Coppa Italia Semi Final First Leg match at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como, Italy, on Tuesday. Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Reuters

Como and Inter played out a 0-0 draw in their Coppa Italia semi-final first leg clash on Tuesday, where the hosts wasted a gilt-edged chance to take a lead into the return game while the visitors failed to register a single shot on target.

Como's Nico Paz forced Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez into a save and Mergim Vojvoda sent a shot wide from a decent position in the area in a first half where the home side controlled the tempo and created the best chances.

Alex Valle should have put Como in front just after the break but the defender was left kicking the post in frustration after somehow sending his effort wide when Ivan Smolcic's cross found him unmarked in the six-yard box.

Inter made a triple-substitution before the hour mark, with Marcus Thuram, Piotr Zielinski and Denzel Dumfries entering the fray but the changes did little to improve their attacking threat.

Como's only previous semi-final appearance came 40 years ago, with the 1986 team managed by Rino Marchesi who died on Sunday, and the game against Inter was preceded by a minute's silence in his honour.

After a trophyless campaign last season, and the disappointment of an early Champions League exit this time around, Inter are still on course for a domestic double.

Cristian Chivu's side are 10 points clear at the top of Serie A and will fancy their chances in the second leg at the San Siro on April 22. The winners will face either Atalanta or Lazio in May's decider.