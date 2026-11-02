Doping Controversy Rocks Indian Polo World Cup Team Selection

The Indian polo team's selection for the upcoming World Cup Zonal Playoffs is embroiled in controversy, as a dropped player alleges irregularities and questions the inclusion of an athlete who tested positive for cocaine last year, raising serious concerns about fairness and anti-doping policies.

Key Points The selection of India's Polo World Cup team is under scrutiny due to allegations of irregularities and the inclusion of a player who tested positive for cocaine last year.

Naveen Singh, a player left out, has written to the Indian Polo Association (IPA) questioning the selection of a player not initially shortlisted, who missed coaching camps, and had a positive NADA test last year.

Coach Colonel NS Sandhu defended the player's inclusion, stating his suspension had ended and he was eligible, dismissing the row as an "unnecessary controversy."

An IPA executive committee member confirmed a panel had decided the player should not represent India internationally for two years, despite which he was selected for the Nigeria qualifiers.

The IPA reportedly imposed only a three-month ban on the player last year, despite NADA provisions for up to three years, and did not enforce its own two-year suspension rule for international competitions.

The selection of the Indian team for the Polo World Cup Zonal Playoffs has come under a cloud with a player left out of the seven-member squad alleging irregularities in the selection process and questioning the inclusion of an athlete who tested positive for cocaine last year.

The Zone E playoffs will be held in Abuja, Nigeria, from November 9 to 16, with hosts Nigeria, India, Iran and Pakistan vying for the lone qualifying spot for the World Polo Championship in Punta del Este, Uruguay, in February next year. The tournament will feature six matches, with India among the contenders for the qualifying berth.

Allegations Of Irregularities In Team Selection

Naveen Singh has written to the president, executive committee members and selection committee of the Indian Polo Association (IPA), alleging serious lapses in the selection and preparation of the team.

In his letter, Naveen questioned the inclusion of a player who, he claimed, was not part of the initial short-list of 12, had not attended the coaching camp or participated in team practice sessions, and had tested positive for cocaine last year in a test conducted by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

"When I found out as to who all have been selected, it was utterly shocking to realise a player who was not in the initial shortlisted 12 players has been selected....a player who did not attend the coaching camp at all or took part in any team practises," he stated in the letter that is in PTI's possession.

"I came to know that in the selection committee meeting, the coach - Colonel NS Sandhu made a statement in the selection committee meeting that 'So what if a particular player was caught for using cocaine - Everyone takes cocaine'," he alleged without naming the concerned player.

"This can be verified from the member of selection committee. This viewpoint coming from a former Army officer, Ex-CO of 61 Cavalry, the present National Coach and a responsible citizen is shocking and very disturbing," added Naveen in his letter.

Naveen, who said he had represented India at several World Cups over the past 12 years, also accused coach Sandhu and IPA secretary Colonel VS Kahlon of bias and questioned their conduct.

"I take this opportunity to draw your kind attention to the following facts and instances that raise serious concerns on the conduct, bias, partial nature, non-interest of the National Coach of the Indian Team - Colonel NS Sandhu and the Secretary of IPA - Colonel VS Kahlon.

"I have represented India multiple times at Polo World Cups in the last 12 years and have had the privilege of being associated with committed, capable, fair coaches & Secy IPA in the past. My experience with the current coach and Secretary IPA has been very disappointing to say the least."

He also demanded Sandhu's immediate removal, alleging that the coach had been biased in his conduct.

Coach Defends Player's Inclusion Amidst Controversy

Sandhu, however, defended the player's inclusion, saying his suspension had ended and he was eligible for selection. He also dismissed the row as an unnecessary controversy.

"Whatever had happened, he has got his suspension and ban and everything, that's over. He is eligible for selection. There is no controversy. Controversy is being created, I will put it that way," he said.

On the player not attending the preparatory camp, Sandhu said he had been training independently while serving his ban and was therefore not part of the camp.

"So the camp is only to get people ready. The camp is still on technically. It is not that we had a camp earlier and then we made a selection only on that. Camp was to get people more fit because it was after the off-season.

"So, people are getting themselves, their horses fit which he was getting on his own but he was not part of the camp because initially his ban was till November 1. Now his ban is over and he is eligible for selection and the camp is still on technically," said the coach.

IPA Panel's Decision Contradicts Player's Selection

An executive committee member of the IPA confirmed that a four-member panel had been constituted to look into the case of the tainted player. The panel, headed by Jai Shergill, also included one Deepak Udar, IPA treasurer AP Singh and secretary Colonel VS Kahlon.

The executive committee member said the panel had decided that the player would not be allowed to represent India in international competitions for two years, making his inclusion in the squad for the Nigeria qualifiers all the more puzzling.

The player tested positive in a NADA test conducted in December last year and had admitted to the offence, the member said.

The IPA, however, decided against a harsher punishment, citing the small size of the polo-playing community, and imposed a three-month ban, despite NADA having provisions for a ban of up to three years.

"The IPA constitution provides for a two-year suspension, with the player barred from international competitions during that period. However, the provision was not enforced in his case," the member said.

The executive committee member also said the player's handicap was reduced from four to three to maintain a balance in the team, as polo competitions are played under a handicap system.

Naveen, meanwhile, reiterated that the player had not attended any of the preparatory camps and questioned his own exclusion despite being present throughout the fitness and coaching camps.

Asked for his response, IPA vice-president Lt Gen (retd) Rajinder Dewan said, "Why would I give a reaction, I have no comments," while treasurer AP Singh messaged to say that he had "no comments to offer on this issue".