Snoop Dogg sends Swansea crowd into a frenzy

IMAGE: Swansea City co-owner Snoop Dogg before the match. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points Snoop Dogg made a headline-grabbing appearance during his visit to see Swansea City, receiving a guard of honour and a huge reception from more than 20,000 fans.

Head coach Vitor Matos said the rapper spent time with players in the dressing room, highlighting his genuine interest in the club and its sporting culture.

American rapper and producer Snoop Dogg received a guard of honour and was greeted with twirling white towels on Tuesday on his first visit to Swansea City since becoming an investor with the Welsh side last year.

Star Power at the Stadium

Dressed in Swansea's colours, the 54-year-old took the field ahead of the Championship game against Preston North End through a guard of honour comprising young footballers from Wales, as over 20,000 fans filled the stands.

The match ended 1-1, with Swansea's Liam Cullen netting a 95th-minute equaliser.

Swansea head coach Vitor Matos told reporters that Snoop Dogg had spoken with the players in the dressing room.

"He's someone that likes to be involved. He was involved not only with us, but as well with the (U.S.) Olympic team. He really loves sports," added Matos.

Investor Who Wants to Be Involved

"It's good for him to be involved. I'm happy that we have someone like him who loves the club, loves the city, wants to be here."

Swansea, who are 14th in the English second tier, face Ipswich Town on Saturday.