Discover how S.F.R. Snehit and Divyanshi Bhowmick showcased exceptional skill to clinch the men's and women's singles titles at the highly competitive third National Ranking Table Tennis Championships.

Photograph: Divyanshi Bhowmick/Instagram

Key Points S.F.R. Snehit claimed the men's singles title at the third National Ranking Table Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

Divyanshi Bhowmick won the women's singles title after a dramatic comeback in the decider.

Snehit defeated Ankur Bhattacharjee 4-3 in a closely contested men's final.

Divyanshi Bhowmick staged a superb recovery to beat Ananya Muralidharan 4-3 in the women's final.

Priyanuj Bhattacharyya and Syndrela Das were crowned U-19 boys' and girls' singles champions, respectively.

S.F.R. Snehit and Divyanshi Bhowmick produced impressive performances to claim the men's and women's singles titles respectively at the third National Ranking Table Tennis Championships here on Tuesday.

Men's Singles Final: Snehit's Breakthrough Victory

Seventh-seeded Snehit outplayed fourth-seeded Ankur Bhattacharjee 4-3 in the men's singles final, while Divyanshi Bhowmick displayed remarkable consistency and composure, first eliminating second-seeded Yashaswini Ghorpade and then staging a superb recovery in the decider to outsmart Tamil Nadu's Ananya Muralidharan 4-3 and lift the crown in women's singles.

The men's title clash, in particular, was a seesaw affair in which Snehit and Ankur repeatedly traded the initiative with fast and excellent rallies. After splitting the first four games, Snehit moved ahead by taking the fifth, but Ankur forced a decider with a convincing response in the sixth.

The seventh game seemed to tilt in Ankur's way when he opened a 5-3 lead. However, Snehit found another gear at precisely the right moment, turning the contest around and allowing his opponent just three more points. His 11-8 finish not only secured the title but also marked a long-awaited breakthrough in his national ranking, after having reached a few finals before.

Women's Singles Final: Divyanshi's Dramatic Comeback

The women's final was no less dramatic. Ananya, in commanding form throughout the knockout stages, pushed Divyanshi to the limit in a contest marked by repeated momentum shifts. The Maharashtra paddler had to negotiate a particularly testing fifth game, edging it 12-10, before Ananya responded emphatically, taking the sixth 11-4 and forcing the decider.

Ananya appeared to have the upper hand after recovering from an early deficit, collecting five straight points to draw level at 7-7 and then moving ahead 10-7. But Divyanshi refused to surrender. She mounted a remarkable late surge, saved the situation, and converted her opportunity to clinch the decisive game 14-12, securing a hard-earned victory.

U-19 Titles: Priyanuj And Syndrela Emerge Victorious

Assam's Priyanuj Bhattacharyya and West Bengal's Syndrela Das emerged as the boys' and girls' U-19 singles champions, respectively.

Priyanuj staged an impressive recovery after dropping the opening game to Tamil Nadu's P.B. Abhinand, winning four straight games to seal an 11-6, 12-10, 13-11, 13-11, 11-8 victory.

The girls' final was an all-West Bengal affair, with Syndrela getting off to a flying start against Nandini Saha, racing to a three-game lead before Nandini pulled one back.

Syndrela regained control to close out the contest 11-4, 11-4, 11-3, 9-11, 11-8 and claim the title.