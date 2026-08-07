Sneha Singh Overcomes Late Drama To Win Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour

Indian golfer Sneha Singh clinched a thrilling victory at the 11th Leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, triumphing over Vani Kapoor in a play-off after a dramatic final round where she nearly lost a substantial lead.

Key Points Sneha Singh won the 11th Leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour in a dramatic play-off.

She defeated Vani Kapoor after squandering a six-shot lead with six holes remaining.

Singh ended an 18-month title drought with this significant victory in Hosur.

The final round saw major twists, including double bogeys and crucial birdies, leading to the play-off.

Ridhima Dilawari continues to lead the Hero Order of Merit despite the tournament outcome.

Sneha Singh, who ran up a six-shot lead with six holes to go, squandered the entire lead and was taken to the play-off, where she edged Vani Kapoor to win the 11th Leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Friday.

Sneha, who had stunned the field with a 10-under round on the second day, shot 5-over 76 on the final day before winning on the first play-off hole. Sneha and Vani totalled 3-under 210 in regulation play. Sneha ended an 18-month title drought to get back into the winning circle.

Dramatic Final Round Performance

Sneha (73-61-76) played the final round with Vani Kapoor (67-71-72), who trailed her by four shots at the start of the third day, and Nayanika Sanga (72-68-71), who was six behind.

Sneha seemed to struggle in the final round as she started with a bogey and had no birdies for the next eight holes. With Vani carding a double bogey and bogey, and Nayanika also faltering with two bogeys and unable to find birdies, Sneha's lead was stretched. When Sneha birdied the tenth hole she moved further ahead.

After 12 holes in the final round Sneha seemed to have sewn up the title as she opened a six-shot lead over the field. Sneha and Nayanika birdied the 10th, but Vani picked up a birdie on the 11th.

The Unforeseen Twist And Play-Off

Then came a major twist. Nayanika had back-to-back birdies on the 13th and the 14th, but Sneha gave away two double bogeys on the same holes. Vani also birdied the 13th to join Nayanika at 3-under total and Sneha was now just one shot ahead at 4-under. At that stage Sneha's lead was down to just one shot over Nayanika and Vani.

Vani was unable to find any birdies on the last five holes and finished at 3-under total, while Nayanika gave away a bogey on the 15th and parred the last three holes to fall to 2-under.

When Vani and Nayanika parred the 18th, Sneha needed just a par on the 18th to win outright. She crumbled under the pressure and dropped a shot on the last to fall into a play-off with playing partner Vani.

Other Notable Performances

Meanwhile, Smriti Bhargav (70) finished at 2-under total as did amateur Ayesha Gupta, who was the first-round co-leader, in a three-way tie for third alongside Nayanika.

Finishing sole sixth was Riya Jadon, who had a rocky finish over the last five holes with three birdies and two bogeys, including one on the 18th.

Jasmine Shekar (69) and Lavanya Jadon (71) were tied for seventh at even par total of 213, while Amandeep Drall (71) was ninth.

Ridhima Dilawari (72), Ananya Datar (72) and Shagun Narain (74) rounded off the Top-10.

Anvvi Dahhiya was 13th and Khushi Khanijau, Tvesa Malik and Heena Kang were tied for 14th.

Ridhima, who has three wins this season, stays on top of the Hero Order of Merit, while Jasmine Shekar, Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall are second, third and fourth respectively. These players are the only ones to cross Rs.10 lakh in winnings this season after 11 events.