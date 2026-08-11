Can Sneha Singh Maintain Momentum At Women's Pro Golf Tour?

Fresh off a significant win, Sneha Singh aims to continue her strong performance against a competitive field, including Order of Merit leader Ridhima Dilawari, in the 12th leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour.

Key Points Sneha Singh, fresh from a recent win, is a top contender in the 12th leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour.

The tournament features a strong field including Vani Kapoor, Vidhatri Urs, and Order of Merit leader Ridhima Dilawari.

Saanvi Somu, gaining experience on the Ladies Access Tour in Europe, also returns to compete.

The event offers a prize purse of Rs. 17 lakhs, attracting top domestic golf stars.

Ridhima Dilawari currently leads the Order of Merit with three wins this season.

Sneha Singh, who had to fight hard to end a long winless period last week, will be hoping to take that confidence into the 12th leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour as she faces a strong field once again this week.

Sneha's major rivals this week will include Vani Kapoor, who lost the playoff a week ago, Vidhatri Urs, Order of Merit leader Ridhima Dilawari, Amandeep Drall, Durga Nittur, Heena Kang, Mannat Brar, Anvitha Narender and Jasmine Shekar, among others.

Also back this week is Saanvi Somu, who has been gaining a lot of experience on the Ladies Access Tour in Europe.

Key Players And Tournament Details

Sneha's big task will be to maintain consistency and ensure that this return to form is part of a bigger build-up.

The field of 52 players has eight amateurs, including young Ayesha Gupta, who gave a good account of herself in Leg 11. Almost all the top stars, who are regulars on the domestic Tour, will be in action, barring Tvesa Malik.

The prize purse once again is Rs. 17 lakhs, with the cut coming in after two rounds.

The Order of Merit leader is Ridhima, who has won three times this season and is the only multiple winner. She is followed by Jasmine Shekar, Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall and Vidhatri Urs on the Money List.

Of the top five, only Amandeep is yet to taste victory this season.