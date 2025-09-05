Slovakia stun Germany in historic 2-0 World Cup qualifier upset

The result was only their second two-goal defeat in a qualifier, the last being the infamous 5-1 home thrashing by England in 2001.

IMAGE: Germany must now win all five remaining games to avoid play-offs. Photograph: Kind courtesy DFB/Philipp Reinhard

Germany’s road to the 2026 World Cup was thrown into turmoil after a shock 2-0 defeat to Slovakia -- their first-ever away loss in a qualifier.

Defensive lapses cost Julian Nagelsmann’s men dearly as David Hancko and David Strelec pounced to put Slovakia, who last featured at a World Cup in 2010, firmly in control. Germany, despite the presence of debutant Nnamdi Collins and Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade, failed to break down a resolute Slovak defence on Thursday night.

Nagelsmann didn’t hold back in his criticism, slamming his players for lacking 'emotionality' and even suggesting he might pick less talented but hungrier players next time.

Germany, who must now win all five remaining games to avoid the playoffs, saw more than just three points slip away as history was rewritten. Including West Germany’s record, they had never lost an away World Cup qualifier and had only ever been beaten three times before, all at home.

The result was only their second two-goal defeat in a qualifier, the last being the infamous 5-1 home thrashing by England in 2001.

Ironically, before kicking a ball in Group A, Germany had already scheduled a March 2026 friendly with Ivory Coast “in the event of direct qualification.” That date now clashes with playoff fixtures.

Elsewhere in Europe, Spain began their campaign smoothly, brushing aside Bulgaria 3-0 with goals from Mikel Oyarzabal, Marc Cucurella and Mikel Merino. Turkey edged Georgia 3-2 in a thriller, holding on despite a late red card to Baris Alper Yilmaz.

The Netherlands’ perfect start was halted in a 1-1 draw with Poland, Matty Cash’s thunderbolt cancelling out Denzel Dumfries’ opener. Belgium, meanwhile, took their time before thumping Liechtenstein 6-0, with Youri Tielemans netting twice and Kevin de Bruyne also on target.

Wales scraped past Kazakhstan 1-0 to go top of Group J, but were inches away from disaster when Serikzhan Muzhikov rattled the crossbar with the last kick of the game.