Home  » Sports » Slovakia stun Britain to reach Billie Jean King Cup final

Slovakia stun Britain to reach Billie Jean King Cup final

November 19, 2024 23:35 IST
IMAGE: Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova in action during her match against Britain's Katie Boulter. Photograph: Jon Nazca/Reuters

Outsiders Slovakia reached the Billie Jean King Cup final as doubles pairing Tereza Mihalikova and Viktoria Hruncakova completed a comeback victory in Malaga on Tuesday.

Emma Raducanu had given Britain the lead by beating Hruncakova in the opening singles but Rebecca Sramkova hit back for the Slovaks by upsetting Katie Boulter in three sets.

 

Mihalikova and Hruncakova then outclassed British pair Heather Watson and Olivia Nicholls 6-2 6-2 to send Slovakia into Wednesday's final against Italy.

It is the first time Slovakia have reached the final of the women's team event since 2002.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
