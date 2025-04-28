HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Slot, Salah in record books as Liverpool lift EPL title

Slot, Salah in record books as Liverpool lift EPL title

April 28, 2025 00:00 IST

Key stats from Liverpool's season after they won their second Premier League title on Sunday and a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title...

IMAGE: Mohammed Salah takes a selfie after beat Tottenham to win the EPL title. Photograph: Liverpool FC/Facebook

* Arne Slot is the first Dutch manager to win an English top-flight title and the fifth manager to win the Premier League title in his debut season.

 

* After arriving from Feyenoord, Slot won eight of his first 10 league matches this season, the best start to a reign by any manager in the club's history.

Managers who have won the Premier League title in their debut season since its inception in 1992:

MANAGER SEASON CLUB

Jose Mourinho 2004-05 Chelsea

Carlo Ancelotti 2009-10 Chelsea

Manuel Pellegrini 2013-14 Manchester City

Antonio Conte 2016-17 Chelsea

Arne Slot 2024-25 Liverpool

* Liverpool already hold the record for the earliest title win in the English top-flight, having won the 2019–20 title with a record seven games to spare during the COVID-19-delayed campaign.

CLUB SEASON GAMES

REMAINING

Liverpool 2019–20 7

Manchester City 2017–18 5

Manchester United 2000–01 5

Manchester United 1999–00 4

Arsenal 2003–04 4

Manchester United 2012–13 4

Liverpool 2024-25 4

RESULTS AGAINST BIG SIX OPPONENTS

Liverpool manager Arne Slot and teammates celebrate after winning the Premier League

IMAGE: Liverpool manager Arne Slot and teammates celebrate after winning the Premier League. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Aston Villa's continued surge since last season, coupled with Nottingham Forest's unexpected ascent this season, has challenged the Premier League's established elite, with City and Chelsea now facing stiff competition for European berths.

 

* Liverpool have lost only twice in their 34 league games, a 1-0 home defeat by Nottingham Forest in September and a 3-2 defeat at Fulham earlier this month.

* Liverpool beat defending champions Manchester City 2-0 on both occasions this campaign. They thrashed Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford in their first meeting in September but were held 2-2 at Anfield in January.

* Liverpool drew 2-2 with Arsenal at the Emirates in October and are set to face them again on May 11.

* Chelsea, beaten 2-1 at Anfield in October, will hope to settle the score and gain ground in the race for European places when they welcome the champions to Stamford Bridge on May 4.

* Liverpool thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 6-3 away in December and clinched the title with a 5-1 win at Anfield.

INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCES

* Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has enjoyed a superb season with a league-leading 28 goals and 18 assists so far, already a record for goal involvements in a 38-game campaign.

* Salah's numbers eclipse Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Erling Haaland (2022-23), who were both involved in 44 goals.

* However, Salah is slightly behind Alan Shearer (1994-95) and Andrew Cole (1993-94), who had 47 goal involvements but in 42-game seasons.

* Skipper Virgil van Dijk is the only outfield player to play every minute in 34 games played this season while he and Salah played over 3,000 minutes each.

Source: REUTERS
