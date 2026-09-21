Super League Kerala Unveils New Financial Model And DFB Technical Roadmap

Super League Kerala is revolutionising its operations with a new financial model for franchise sustainability and a five-year technical roadmap in collaboration with the German Football Association (DFB), focusing on youth development and talent pathways.

Key Points Super League Kerala introduces a new financial model to help franchises achieve break-even, enforcing strict spending controls.

A five-year technical roadmap is being developed with the German Football Association (DFB) to enhance football development.

The plan includes a residential Centre of Excellence for 200 young talents, combining intensive football training with formal education.

This initiative aims to create a clear pathway for promising players into SLK, national teams, and international leagues.

SLK Season 3 is set to commence on September 25, featuring six competitive franchises.

Super League Kerala is working on a new financial model aimed at moving most of its franchises closer to the break-even point from next season, while also drawing up a five-year technical roadmap with the German Football Association (DFB).

The roadmap prepared with DFB includes a residential Centre of Excellence for around 200 young talents annually, league Director and CEO Mathew Joseph said.

Ensuring Financial Sustainability For Franchises

The proposed financial model is being worked on even as the league maintains strict controls on franchise spending, with teams facing penalties for both overspending and underspending on operational costs and player purses.

"We have realised that burning too much cash will not sustain the teams. That is one of the reasons why, from the start of the league, we have advocated for very strict expenses, be it the venue expenses, operational costs, which consume a large amount of money, or the player purses," Joseph told PTI Videos.

"We strictly adhere to and implement penalties on teams who are overspending or underspending. The operational costs, player purses and all the other allied expenses for the season are well restricted and defined, and all the teams stick to that."

DFB Partnership And Youth Development

The financial restructuring comes alongside SLK's long-term development plans with the DFB, with the league looking to make the partnership a technical roadmap for the next five years.

Joseph said some SLK clubs had already begun discussions with clubs in Germany, although those conversations had not yet reached their conclusion.

A key part of that plan is the proposed Centre of Excellence, which will combine residential football training with formal education.

Joseph said the model was intended to address a major challenge for young players who struggle to balance school and intensive training after being identified at an early age.

The league plans to use the system to create a pathway for promising players into SLK, the national setup and potentially overseas leagues.

Season 3 of SLK begins on September 25 and features six franchises, with defending champions Kannur Warriors FC, former winners Calicut FC, Malappuram FC, Forca Kochi FC, Thrissur Magic FC and Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC.