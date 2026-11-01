Harmanpreet stars as India down Malaysia in Asian Champions Trophy thriller

India's hockey team, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh's hat-trick, secured a dominant 4-2 victory over Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy, extending their winning streak to four matches and solidifying their semifinal spot.

Key Points Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick, converting two penalty corners and a penalty stroke on Sunday.

India defeated Malaysia 4-2, marking their fourth consecutive win in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament.

Striker Sukhjeet Singh also found the net for India from a field effort in the 43rd minute.

Both India and Malaysia have already secured their spots in the semifinals of the six-team tournament.

India is scheduled to play South Korea in their last round-robin match on Monday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh continued his goal-scoring spree with a fine hat-trick as five-time champions India defeated Malaysia 4-2 to register their fourth consecutive win at the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Jalandhar on Sunday.

It was a rematch of the Asian Games gold medal match where India prevailed over Malaysia 5-1 in Japan recently.

India had defeated Bangladesh 13-0, China 5-2 and Japan 4-1 in their first three matches.

Both India and Malaysia are already through to the semifinals of the six-team tournament alongside South Korea and Japan.

India will play South Korea in their last round robin match on Monday, while Malaysia will be up against Japan.

India's Dominant Performance

On Sunday, Harmanpreet (3rd, 33rd and 58th minute) converted two penalty corners and also scored from the spot while striker Sukhjeet Singh (43) found the net from a field effort.

Malaysia's goals were scored by Akhimullah Anuar (25) and Shello Silverius (60).

The Indians started on a bright note with skipper Harmanpreet handing the hosts the lead by converting their first penalty corner with a powerful flick to the left of the Malaysian goalkeeper Hafizuddin Othman.

The Indians continued to press hard on the Malaysian defence with multiple circle penetrations but failed to get the finishing touch.

Malaysia pressed hard in the second quarter and in the process secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 18th minute but failed to breach the Indian defence.

India soon earned consecutive penalty corners but the Malaysian goalkeeper Othman was up to the task to deny Harmanpreet on both occasions.

Malaysia kept up the pressure on the Indian defence and secured three consecutive penalty corners in the 24th minute but the hosts defended stoutly to keep their lead intact.

But a minute later the Indian defence was found wanting as Akhimullah Anuar scored from a loose ball inside the D after being fed by Faiz Jali as both sides went into the half-time break locked at 1-1.

Harmanpreet's Hat-Trick Seals Victory

The Indians came out with more purpose after the change of ends and secured their fourth penalty corner three minutes later and once again Harmanpreet was up to the task, converting yet another set piece to hand the hosts a 2-1 lead.

India extended their lead in the 43rd minute through Sukhjeet. It was vice-captain Hardik Singh, who started the move by snatching the ball in the midfield and then passed it to Sukhjeet who beautifully converted the opportunity with a tomahawk.

Just two minutes from the final hooter, India secured their sixth penalty corner which resulted in a penalty stroke after Harmanpreet's goal-bound flick hit the body of a Malaysian defender. The Indian skipper made no mistake from the spot.

Seconds later India secured another set piece but failed to utilise the chance.

Malaysia pulled one back a minute later through a field strike from Silverius against the run of play.