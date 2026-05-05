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Home  » Sports » Indian Skeet Shooters Fail To Qualify At ISSF World Cup

Indian Skeet Shooters Fail To Qualify At ISSF World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 05, 2026 17:08 IST

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Indian skeet shooters Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Raiza Dhillon led the national contingent but ultimately missed out on qualifying for the finals at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Almaty.

Photograph: NRAI/X

Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points

  • Indian skeet shooters failed to qualify for the finals at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun in both men's and women's events.
  • Mairaj Ahmad Khan finished 18th in the men's event, the highest among the Indian shooters, with a total score of 119.
  • Raiza Dhillon secured the 17th position in the women's event, leading the Indian shooters with a score of 115.
  • Several Indian shooters, including Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Abhay Singh Sekhon, competed for ranking points at the ISSF World Cup.

Indian skeet shooters disappointed as they failed the reach the finals in both the men's and women's events in the ISSF World Cup Shotgun here on Tuesday.

Olympians Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Raiza Dhillon finished highest among the Indian shooters.

 

Mairaj Ahmad Khan's Performance

Mairaj, who started day two at 26th place after shooting 71 out of 75 on Monday, shot 23 and 25 in the final two series to end the qualification stage at 18th place with a total of 119.

Bhavtegh Singh Gill, who was competing for ranking points, was the next best Indian performer, also with a final score of 119 (24, 24, 23, 24, 24) to finish one place below Mairaj at 19th.

Other Indian Men's Team Results

Olympian Anantjeet Singh Naruka started the fourth series with a perfect 25 and followed it up with a series of 23 to finish his first World Cup of the season at 38th place with a final score of 117.

The third Indian in the fray, national champion Gurjoat Singh Khangura finished at 54th place with a score of 115 after shooting 22 and 23 in his final two series.

Abhay Singh Sekhon, who was also competing for ranking points, shot 23 and 20 in the fourth and fifth series for a total of 113 and finished at 71st place.

Indian Women's Team Results

In the women's event, Ganemat Sekhon, who ended day one just one place below the top eight places, could only manage 22 and 20 in her final two series to drop down to 33rd place with a total score of 112.

Raiza Dhillon finished at the best place among the Indian shooters with a score of 115 (22, 23, 24, 23, 23) at 17th place.

Parinaaz Dhaliwal finished one place above Ganemat at 32nd place with a score of 112 after shooting 24 and 22 in the final two series. Vanshika Tiwari and Rashmmi Rathore, competing for ranking points, finished at 29th and 47th places with a score of 112 and 102 respectively.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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