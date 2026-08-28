Coach Marijne Defends Pre-World Cup Leave, Reflects On Team's Performance

India women's hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne provides insights into the team's World Cup journey, defending his pre-tournament leave and outlining future strategies for continued success and development.

Photograph: Sjoerd Marijne/X

Key Points Coach Sjoerd Marijne defended his pre-World Cup leave, confirming his active involvement in the India women's hockey team's preparations.

The Indian women's hockey team achieved a creditable fifth-place finish at the World Cup under Marijne's guidance.

Marijne stressed the importance of the team maintaining hunger and continuously raising their performance bar for future success.

His second coaching stint benefited from experienced players and a focus on rebuilding team identity and discipline.

Marijne advocates for the Women's Hockey India League as crucial for developing player confidence against international competition.

India women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne on Friday insisted that his pre-World Cup leave did not compromise the team's preparations, asserting that he remained involved in every aspect of the build-up to the tournament in which India finished a creditable fifth.

Marijne's decision to take leave before the World Cup came under scrutiny in a section of the media.

The Dutchman, however, said the team's preparation remained on track with the support of his coaching staff.

"I have seen every training, match, done meetings and had personal contact with the players, so it was not that I didn't know what was going on," Marijne told PTI in an interview after India's World Cup campaign.

"People don't always know the real story and that's fine as long as we know what we have done and we covered everything. Besides this also the staff which was there and helped them to prepare for the World Cup," he said.

Maintaining Team Hunger And Growth

For Marijne the fifth place is not the destination. His message to the team after its transformation from an injury-hit side to a competitive World Cup unit is to maintain the hunger.

"It has been a journey with many ups and this is what we have to continue, but that's only possible when we stay hungry and eager to get the best out of ourselves and not take things easy.

"Keep raising the bar, and expect more and more from the team. Growing is a daily process and also staying connected with each other," he said.

Marijne's Second Stint And Team Transformation

Marijne, who returned for his second stint with the Indian team in January, said the situation was markedly different from his first tenure, with several players now possessing experience of facing higher-ranked opposition and playing major tournaments.

"This is a team which has players who already had played against high-ranked teams and experienced to play big tournaments. In the beginning we didn't have this and these girls also knew me, how I coach and prepare the team. They already had shared this with the younger girls. This made it easier to have a quick start," he said.

The coach said his immediate task was to rebuild the team's identity, restore discipline and shift the focus from individuals to the collective.

"The main challenge was to make again a team and change the mindset to 'we' instead of 'I' and bring back discipline," he said.

Impact Of Experience And Future Development

Marijne also feels he returned as a more mature coach, having spent the intervening years working with and guiding other coaches.

"I have been in India, I know better how things are working and what works with coaching an Indian team. I have guided coaches the last years and that also helped me to reflect myself and become a better coach," he said.

India's World Cup showing has also generated a positive response at home, something Marijne hopes will translate into greater interest in women's hockey.

"If I see the reactions, people are positive and follow the team. I hope we inspire young kids to also start playing hockey," he said.

He also backed the Women's Hockey India League as a key component of the team's continued development, pointing to the confidence Indian players gain from facing international stars in the competition.

"The World Cup is an example that players play with more confidence against players which they know from the HIL," he said.