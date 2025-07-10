HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sizzling Swiatek storms into maiden Wimbledon final

July 10, 2025 23:04 IST

IMAGE: Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates her Wimbledon semi-final win against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Iga Swiatek banished the last of her grasscourt demons to blaze into her first Wimbledon final with a quick-fire 6-2, 6-0 demolition of Belinda Bencic on Thursday.

 

Swiatek, the claycourt specialist who had never gone past the quarter-finals at the All England Club before this year, romped past Bencic on a sun-drenched Centre Court to tee up a final against American Amanda Anisimova.

IMAGE: Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her Wimbledon semi-final match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Anisimova had stunned world number one Aryna Sabalenka earlier in the day but a second upset never looked on the cards as five-times Grand Slam champion Swiatek quickly got her nose in front.

The 35th-ranked Bencic did not do a lot wrong but was broken twice in the first set and three times in the second as a sizzling Swiatek brought her A-game to what turned into a one-sided contest.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

