Kamal Chawla Dominates, Five More Indians Advance In IBSF World Snooker Championships

Indian cueists are making a strong statement at the IBSF World Snooker Championships, with Kamal Chawla leading the charge into the final stage and five other players securing their spots in the next round.

Photograph: CCI Snooker Classic

Key Points Kamal Chawla defeated Laxman Rawat 4-1 to reach the final stage of the IBSF World Snooker Championships on Saturday.

Chawla showcased impressive form with breaks of 133 and 108 during his victory.

Five other Indian players, including Kreishh Gurbaxani and S Shrikrishna, also advanced to the second stage.

Gurbaxani secured a gritty 4-2 win over Rayaan Razmi, recovering after losing the first two frames.

Former World champion S Shrikrishna overcame Pushpender Singh 4-1 with breaks of 81, 84, and 120.

Kamal Chawla outplayed Laxman Rawat to book his spot in the final stage of the IBSF World Snooker Championships here on Saturday.

On song from the get-go, Chawla scored a crushing 4-1 victory in the third round of the first event.

More Indian Cueists Advance

A little later, five more Indian cueists booked their spots in the second stage with contrasting victories.

After the two split the first two frames of the best-of-seven-frame clash, Chawla shifted gears to leave Rawat gasping in his wake.

He made a brilliant 133 break in the third frame, and after winning the fourth on the black, the 47-year-old came up with a sizzling break of 108 to power into the second stage.

In the clash between two promising cueists, Kreishh Gurbaxani came good when it mattered to score a gritty 4-2 win over the red-hot Rayaan Razmi.

Gurbaxani, who played two seasons on the pro tour, got going after losing the first two frames.

A fine break of 78 in the third gave him the confidence, and he played a solid game to keep Razmi in check, winning the next three frames, which could have gone either way.

S Shrikrishna, a former World champion in the shorter format, came into his own after a slow start against fellow Indian Pushpender Singh.

After losing the first frame, Shrikrishna had runs of 81, 84 and 120 on his way to a 4-1 victory.

Piyush Kushwaha, Ranveer Duggal and Digvijay Kadian were other Indians to advance to the final stage.