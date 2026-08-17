Sinquefield Cup: Praggnanandhaa's latest draw keeps him in title hunt

Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa continues his strong performance at the Sinquefield Cup, securing a crucial draw against GM Levon Aronian to remain in joint second position with only three rounds left in the prestigious Grand Chess Tour event.

IMAGE: R Praggnanandhaa remains in joint second after another draw. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Lennart Ootes/Grand Chess Tour/X

Key Points R Praggnanandhaa drew his sixth-round match against GM Levon Aronian, maintaining his position in joint second place.

Praggnanandhaa now has 3.5 points with three rounds remaining in the tournament.

Wesley So of the United States holds the sole lead with four points.

Anish Giri was the only player to secure a decisive win in the sixth round, defeating Jorden van Foreest.

The Sinquefield Cup is part of the Grand Chess Tour and features a USD 475,000 prize money.

India's R Praggnanandhaa played out another draw with GM Levon Aronian of United States in the sixth round of the Sinquefield cup, part of the Grand Chess tour.

The Indian GM remained in joint second spot with 3.5 points with just three rounds remaining.

Tournament Standings and Key Matches

Wesley So of United States remained in sole lead on four points that saw just one decisive game out of a possible five in the USD 475,000 prize money tournament. For the record, Wesley drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France.

GM Praggnanandhaa, along with Vachier-Lagrave and German Vincent Keymer shares the second spot while the American trio of top seed Fabiano Caruana, Sevian Samuels and Aronian are sharing the fifth spot on three points each.

Anish Giri of Holland is next in queue with World Championship contender Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan while Dutchman Jorden van Foreest is in last spot with just a sole point in his bag.

Praggnanandhaa's Performance and Other Results

Praggnanandhaa tried his best to complicate matters against Aronian but the former Armenian was quite up to the task in defending a tricky middle game. The Indian at a point lost two pawns in the middle but made a .

Anish Giri was the lone winner of the day at the expense of Foreest. The former launched a decisive middle game attack on the black king and succeeded when his compatriot collapsed one more time.

Results round 6: Anish Giri (Ned, 2.5) beat Jorden Van Foreest (Ned, 1); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 3.5) drew with Wesley So (Usa, 4); Sevian Samuels (Usa, 3) drew with Vincent Keymer (Ger, 3.5); R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 3.5) drew with Levon Aronian (Usa, 3); Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 2.5) drew with Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 3).