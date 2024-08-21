News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sinquefield Cup: Gukesh draws with Nepomniachtchi

Sinquefield Cup: Gukesh draws with Nepomniachtchi

Source: PTI
August 21, 2024 10:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

D Gukesh

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Grand Chess Tour/X

World championship challenger Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh played out a thrilling draw with Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi to be tied second after the second round of the Sinquefield Cup, the final event on the Grand Chess Tour this year.

After a relatively easy draw with reigning world champion Ding Liren of China, Gukesh had an exciting match against Nepomniachtchi out of a Catalan opening game on Tuesday.

The Indian stood marginally better for the major part as white pieces but Nepomniachtchi, who has won the Candidates' tournament twice, stayed put with some fine defense and counter-attacks to steer the game to a draw in the knight and pawns endgame. The game lasted 60 moves.

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa also stayed in the hunt after a draw with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France. It was another Italian opening game as black for the Indian who did not get any chance against a solid Vachier-Lagrave.

 

The pieces got traded at regular intervals and the players arrived at a rook and pawns endgame that offered no chances.

After a lone decisive game in the opening round wherein Alireza Firouzja of France defeated Fabiano Caruana of United States, the second round witnessed an all-draws day.

Firouzja drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan and Dutchman Anish Giri signed peace with Ding Liren.

In the other game of the USD 3,50,000 prize money tournament, the all American duel between Wesley So and Caruana was also drawn.

Firouzja remained in front with 1.5 points in his bag leaving eight players behind him on one point each.

With a half point in his kitty, Caruana is currently at the bottom with seven rounds still remaining in the 10-player round-robin tournament.

Results round 2: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 1) drew with R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 1); Anish Giri (Ned, 1) drew with Ding Liren (Chn, 1); Wesley So (Usa, 1) drew with Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 0.5); D Gukesh (Ind, 1) drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (FID, 1); Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 1.5) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 1). 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Where's Hardik Holidaying?
Where's Hardik Holidaying?
Rohit Enjoys His Daddy Duties
Rohit Enjoys His Daddy Duties
Is Vinesh Phogat Eyeing Politics?
Is Vinesh Phogat Eyeing Politics?
Here's what Modi will tell Zelenskyy 'as a friend'
Here's what Modi will tell Zelenskyy 'as a friend'
Coming Up: Stree 3?
Coming Up: Stree 3?
Doc's rape: Why Kolkata police suspended 3 officers
Doc's rape: Why Kolkata police suspended 3 officers
'We are expecting 25-30 medals at Paris Paralympics'
'We are expecting 25-30 medals at Paris Paralympics'

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'16 Yrs And The Fire Still Burns Bright'

'16 Yrs And The Fire Still Burns Bright'

Rishabh Pant Strikes Rajinikanth Pose

Rishabh Pant Strikes Rajinikanth Pose

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances