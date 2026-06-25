Sinner's Wimbledon Defence Under Spotlight After French Open Setback

Defending champion Jannik Sinner heads to Wimbledon under scrutiny after his French Open disappointment, but coaches and experts believe the world No. 1 remains the favourite to retain his title despite fitness concerns.

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner underwent medical assessments after a physically taxing campaign in Paris. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points The world No. 1 said he used the extra time after Roland Garros for intensive practice and mental recovery.

Coach Patrick Mouratoglou dismissed concerns over Sinner's confidence, calling him the clear favourite for Wimbledon.

Sinner skipped traditional grass-court warm-up events, opting instead for controlled training sessions to rebuild fitness and rhythm.

Jannik Sinner will begin his Wimbledon title defence under close watch after his French Open stumble, with concern not just about what his body can endure but how physical disruptions can feed into a game that leaves little room for doubt.

The warning signs surfaced in Paris, where Sinner's campaign ended in a physically compromised second-round defeat, prompting the Italian to return to Milan for medical tests as questions about the toll of a relentless season grew.

Sinner has since adopted an unusual build-up to Wimbledon by skipping traditional grasscourt tune-up tournaments in favour of controlled training blocks, including work on hardcourts, as he prioritises regaining fitness and rhythm.

LONG PRACTICE SESSIONS FOR SINNER

"I took one week off and spent some time with my friends and family, which was really important. After that, we went straight back to practice, because there's a big run coming up," Sinner told Vogue about Wimbledon and the U.S. hardcourt swing.

"We don't have a lot of time to practice for that usually. I'm always trying to see the positives in situations, and the positive part of going out early of Roland Garros, though I'd have liked to go deeper, is getting some extra time.

"We try to maximize every day, so there have been a lot of long practice sessions, and I'm very happy with the shape and mental state I'm in right now."

TITLE DEFENCE BRINGS EXTRA PRESSURE

The 24-year-old's place at the top has been reinforced by steady success this season, including ATP 1000 titles at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome, prompting top coach Patrick Mouratoglou to dismiss concerns about his recent dip.

"I don't think what happened at Roland Garros is going to affect Jannik's performance or Jannik's confidence," Mouratoglou said on Instagram, also singling out Novak Djokovic and French Open champion Alexander Zverev as leading contenders.

"Look at what he (Sinner) has done since January, it's a joke how many matches he won in a row. All those Masters 1000s. To be the defending champion is always an extra pressure, but I think he is really used to that kind of pressure.

"He's the huge favourite, and I think he's in the best position to win the title."

However, former player Jeff Greenwald, author of "The Best Tennis of Your Life" and a sports psychology consultant, said physical limitations could become a major factor even for someone like Sinner at the highest level.

"His team will be managing this with great scrutiny and exhaust all measures to help him navigate this more effectively," Greenwald told Reuters.

"Five sets is gruelling and, like mental lapses, physical lapses and fatigue will always play a role. Knowing you can go the distance is essential at the highest level of the game."

HE WILL FIND HIS RHYTHM, COACH SAYS

Gustavo Granitto, an International Tennis Federation coach who is certified in the Gazing Red2Blue mindset framework used by some professional athletes, backed Sinner to regain clarity as he builds into the tournament at Wimbledon.

"I don't think it'll leave him undercooked," Granitto said about Sinner's decision to skip warm-up events.

"I believe that since March, he's put together a great winning streak that may have drained a lot of his energy at a critical moment, like Roland Garros.

"He'll arrive at Wimbledon in good shape and mentally recover after the break. I haven't heard that he's carrying any injuries ... he will find his rhythm, if he needs to."