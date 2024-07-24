News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sinner pulls out of Paris Games due to illness

Sinner pulls out of Paris Games due to illness

July 24, 2024 22:52 IST
IMAGE: Jannik Sinner (ITA) reacts after winning a point against Daniil Medvedev in a men's singles quarter-final match of Wimbledon 2024. Photograph: Geoff Burke

Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Paris Games due to tonsillitis, the world number one said on Wednesday, denting Italy's hopes of winning a first Olympic tennis medal since 1924.

Sinner won his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier this year and reached the semi-finals of the French Open.

"I am saddened to inform you that unfortunately I will not be able to participate in the Paris Olympic Games," Sinner wrote in a post on X.

"After a good week of clay training I started to feel unwell. I spent a couple of days resting and during a visit the doctor found tonsillitis and strongly advised me against playing.

 

"Missing the Games is a huge disappointment as it was one of my main goals for this season. I couldn't wait to have the honour of representing my country in this very important event. Good luck to all the Italian athletes who I will support from home."

Sinner was also due to play in the men's doubles alongside Lorenzo Musetti. He will be replaced by 207th-ranked compatriot Andrea Vavassori.

Sinner's withdrawal means world number two and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will be the top seed in the men's singles draw.

The Olympics draw will be made on Thursday.

Sinner is the latest of a number of tennis players to withdraw from the competition, with Olympic silver medallist Marketa Vondrousova and Poland's Hubert Hurkacz pulling out of the tournament on Monday.

Other notable absences from the tennis at the Games include world number three Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur, Emma Raducanu, Ben Shelton.

The tennis tournament at the Olympics will take place from July 27-Aug. 4 at Roland Garros.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
