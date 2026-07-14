Sinner, Noskova's Wimbledon Ball Dance Delights Fans

Wimbledon Champions Jannik Sinner and Linda Noskova delighted tennis fans with their traditional dance at the prestigious Champions' Ball.

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner and Linda Noskova dance at the Wimbledon Champions' Ball. Photographs: Wimbledon/Instagram

Key Points Jannik Sinner and Linda Noskova participated in the traditional Champions' Ball dance.

Sinner, fresh from his second consecutive Wimbledon title, appeared more comfortable dancing this year compared to his previous experience.

Noskova secured her maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, becoming the youngest winner since Petra Kvitova in 2011.

Jannik Sinner and Linda Noskova's dance moves at the Wimbledon Champions' Ball had tennis fans absolutely gushing.

Traditionally, the men's and women's singles champions pair up for a a memorable dance after the championship in London.

Champions Uphold Tradition

Fresh off his second consecutive Wimbledon title, Sinner looked at ease when he danced with Noskova unlike last year when he had to be cajoled by Iga Swiatek to hit the dance floor.

'A Wimbledon tradition, upheld by the 2026 singles champions Jannik Sinner and Linda Noskova,' said Wimbledon's post on Instagram.

Noskova's Maiden Grand Slam

Noskova survived missing five match points to outlast compatriot Karolina Muchova in a thrilling final to win a maiden Grand Slam title.

The 21 year old is the youngest player to win Wimbledon since compatriot Petra Kvitova in 2011.

Meanwhile, Sinner, 24, successfully defended his Wimbledon title, defeating Alexander Zverev in four sets. The Italian is only the 10th player in history to retain the Wimbledon men's singles crown.