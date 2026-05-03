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Home  » Sports » Sinner makes history, wins 5th straight Masters

Sinner makes history, wins 5th straight Masters

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May 03, 2026 22:33 IST

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Jannik Sinner demonstrated his top form by decisively defeating Alexander Zverev at the Madrid Open, securing his fifth consecutive ATP Masters 1000 title.

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner's ninth successive victory over Alexander Zverev.Photograph: Ana Beltran/Reuters

Key Points

  • Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets to win the Madrid Open.
  • Sinner secured his fifth consecutive ATP Masters 1000 title with this victory.
  • The match lasted only 57 minutes, highlighting Sinner's dominance.

World number one Jannik Sinner crushed Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-2 to win the Madrid Open on Sunday in just 57 minutes.

The 24-year-old claimed a record fifth successive ATP Masters 1000 title, following his Paris triumph last year as well successes in Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo in 2026.

 

Sinner's Dominance Over Zverev

It was his ninth successive victory over the world number three German.

Source: REUTERS
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