Sinner exacts revenge on Altmaier at Shanghai Masters

Sinner exacts revenge on Altmaier at Shanghai Masters

By REDIFF SPORTS
October 05, 2025 00:20 IST

Sinner

IMAGE: Up next for Jannik Sinner at the Shanghai Masters is World No. 31 Tallon Griekspoor. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

Defending champion Jannik Sinner defeated Daniel Altmaier to avenge a loss two years ago at the French Open as he marched into the third round of the Shanghai Masters with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over the German.

Fresh off his China Open triumph, the win helped Sinner extend his winning streak to six matches.

The World No. 2 Italian is aiming to become the first player to successfully defend the Shanghai title since Novak Djokovic in 2013.

"I knew before the match it was going to be very difficult today. I did not have a lot of time to adapt here, but it makes it even more special. Every day, every opponent is very difficult, it is a huge challenge. So I am very happy to come through today, and hopefully I am able to raise my level tomorrow," he said after the match, as quoted by ATP's official website.

Facing Daniel for the first time since his loss to him in the French Open back in 2023, Sinner managed to convert three of four break points.

Sinner's third-round opponent will be Dutch Tallon Griekspoor against whom he enjoys a 6-0 head-to-head record.

Sinner has an enviable 23-2 record in China, having won three titles -- the Beijing Open in 2023 and 2025, and the 2024 edition of the Shanghai Masters.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Shanghai Masters with an ankle injury.

