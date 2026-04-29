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Sinner disposes of Jodar to reach Madrid Open semi-finals

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April 29, 2026 23:30 IST

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Jannik Sinner battles past Rafael Jodar to reach the Madrid Open semi-finals, marking a significant milestone in his career as he aims for his second claycourt title this season.

Jannik Sinner rushes to the net to make a drop against Spain's Rafael Jodar during the Madrid Opheight=

IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner rushes to the net to make a drop against Spain's Rafael Jodar during the Madrid Open quarter-final, at Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday. Photograph: Ana Beltran/Reuters

Key Points

  • Jannik Sinner defeated Rafael Jodar to reach the Madrid Open semi-finals.
  • Sinner becomes the sixth player to reach the semi-finals of all nine ATP 1000 Masters tournaments.
  • He saved five break-points in the second set against Jodar.
  • Sinner won 11 consecutive points to secure victory over the Spanish wildcard.
  • Sinner will face Arthur Fils or Jiri Lehecka in the Madrid Open semi-finals.

World number one Jannik Sinner held off 19-year-old wildcard Rafael Jodar to win 6-2, 7-6(0) in the Madrid Open quarter-finals on Wednesday, becoming the sixth player to reach the semi-finals of all nine ATP 1000 Masters tournaments.

Sinner saved five break-points in the second set and won 11 points in a row to secure victory over the Spaniard.

 

"He pushed me to the limit, he's an incredible player... I'm incredibly happy, it's been a very high quality match," Sinner said in his post-match interview.

The 24-year-old produced a disciplined performance in the first set, breaking the local favourite twice to take a 5-2 lead, before sealing the set with a fierce backhand.

Sinner's Dominance on Display

Rafael Jodar reacts after winning a point against Jannik Sinner.

IMAGE: Rafael Jodar reacts after winning a point against Jannik Sinner. Photograph: Ana Beltran/Reuters

Jodar, who won his first tour title in Morocco this month, threatened to pull 4-2 ahead in the second set, but Sinner saved two break points to stay level at 3-3.

A double fault from the Italian  put Jodar on the verge of another break, but Sinner saved three break points with a strong crosscourt forehand and two backhand winners that brushed the sideline.

Key Moments in the Match

Sinner went 40-15 up in the next game but Jodar saved three break points before taking it.

Sinner, chasing his second claycourt title this season after winning the Monte-Carlo Masters, dominated the tiebreak and sealed victory with a forehand that Jodar could not reach.

What's Next for Sinner?

Sinner's opponent in the semi-finals will be Arthur Fils or Jiri Lehecka, who play later on Wednesday. 

Source: REUTERS
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