Sinner disposes of Jodar to reach Madrid Open semi-finals

Jannik Sinner battles past Rafael Jodar to reach the Madrid Open semi-finals, marking a significant milestone in his career as he aims for his second claycourt title this season.

IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner rushes to the net to make a drop against Spain's Rafael Jodar during the Madrid Open quarter-final, at Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday. Photograph: Ana Beltran/Reuters

Key Points Jannik Sinner defeated Rafael Jodar to reach the Madrid Open semi-finals.

Sinner becomes the sixth player to reach the semi-finals of all nine ATP 1000 Masters tournaments.

He saved five break-points in the second set against Jodar.

Sinner won 11 consecutive points to secure victory over the Spanish wildcard.

Sinner will face Arthur Fils or Jiri Lehecka in the Madrid Open semi-finals.

World number one Jannik Sinner held off 19-year-old wildcard Rafael Jodar to win 6-2, 7-6(0) in the Madrid Open quarter-finals on Wednesday, becoming the sixth player to reach the semi-finals of all nine ATP 1000 Masters tournaments.

Sinner saved five break-points in the second set and won 11 points in a row to secure victory over the Spaniard.

"He pushed me to the limit, he's an incredible player... I'm incredibly happy, it's been a very high quality match," Sinner said in his post-match interview.

The 24-year-old produced a disciplined performance in the first set, breaking the local favourite twice to take a 5-2 lead, before sealing the set with a fierce backhand.

Sinner's Dominance on Display

IMAGE: Rafael Jodar reacts after winning a point against Jannik Sinner. Photograph: Ana Beltran/Reuters

Jodar, who won his first tour title in Morocco this month, threatened to pull 4-2 ahead in the second set, but Sinner saved two break points to stay level at 3-3.

A double fault from the Italian put Jodar on the verge of another break, but Sinner saved three break points with a strong crosscourt forehand and two backhand winners that brushed the sideline.

Key Moments in the Match

Sinner went 40-15 up in the next game but Jodar saved three break points before taking it.

Sinner, chasing his second claycourt title this season after winning the Monte-Carlo Masters, dominated the tiebreak and sealed victory with a forehand that Jodar could not reach.

What's Next for Sinner?

Sinner's opponent in the semi-finals will be Arthur Fils or Jiri Lehecka, who play later on Wednesday.