Sinner disposes of Jodar to reach Madrid Open semi-finals

Jannik Sinner battles past Rafael Jodar to reach the Madrid Open semi-finals, marking a significant milestone in his career as he aims for his second claycourt title this season.
Key Points
- Jannik Sinner defeated Rafael Jodar to reach the Madrid Open semi-finals.
- Sinner becomes the sixth player to reach the semi-finals of all nine ATP 1000 Masters tournaments.
- He saved five break-points in the second set against Jodar.
- Sinner won 11 consecutive points to secure victory over the Spanish wildcard.
- Sinner will face Arthur Fils or Jiri Lehecka in the Madrid Open semi-finals.
World number one Jannik Sinner held off 19-year-old wildcard Rafael Jodar to win 6-2, 7-6(0) in the Madrid Open quarter-finals on Wednesday, becoming the sixth player to reach the semi-finals of all nine ATP 1000 Masters tournaments.
Sinner saved five break-points in the second set and won 11 points in a row to secure victory over the Spaniard.
"He pushed me to the limit, he's an incredible player... I'm incredibly happy, it's been a very high quality match," Sinner said in his post-match interview.
The 24-year-old produced a disciplined performance in the first set, breaking the local favourite twice to take a 5-2 lead, before sealing the set with a fierce backhand.
Sinner's Dominance on Display
Jodar, who won his first tour title in Morocco this month, threatened to pull 4-2 ahead in the second set, but Sinner saved two break points to stay level at 3-3.
A double fault from the Italian put Jodar on the verge of another break, but Sinner saved three break points with a strong crosscourt forehand and two backhand winners that brushed the sideline.
Key Moments in the Match
Sinner went 40-15 up in the next game but Jodar saved three break points before taking it.
Sinner, chasing his second claycourt title this season after winning the Monte-Carlo Masters, dominated the tiebreak and sealed victory with a forehand that Jodar could not reach.
What's Next for Sinner?
Sinner's opponent in the semi-finals will be Arthur Fils or Jiri Lehecka, who play later on Wednesday.