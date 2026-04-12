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Sinner beats Alcaraz to reclaim World No 1 spot

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April 12, 2026 21:44 IST

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Jannik Sinner triumphed over Carlos Alcaraz at the Monte Carlo Masters, reclaiming the world number one ranking and solidifying his position as a top contender in men's tennis.

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Key Points

  • Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the Monte Carlo Masters final, securing his place as world number one.
  • Sinner's victory marks his fourth consecutive Masters 1000 title, showcasing his dominance in men's tennis.
  • The match lasted two hours and 15 minutes in blustery conditions, highlighting the players' resilience.
  • This win adds to Sinner's impressive record, including a previous victory over Alcaraz at the ATP Finals.

Italy's Jannik Sinner beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(5) 6-3 in the Monte Carlo Masters final on Sunday to reclaim the world number one ranking from the Spaniard.

The last time they faced each other was nearly five months ago when Sinner beat Alcaraz in the title clash at the ATP Finals and the Italian prevailed once again in blustery conditions in a match lasting two hours and 15 minutes.

 

It was Sinner's fourth successive Masters 1000 title having won in Paris, Indian Wells and Miami before switching to the red clay of Monte Carlo, and his eighth Masters crown overall.

Source: REUTERS
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