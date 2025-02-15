Sinner accepts doping ban: What it means for tennis

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner, who successfully defended his Australian Open crown last month, had tested positive for anabolic agent clostebol which he said had entered his system from a member of his support team through massages and sports therapy. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

World number one Jannik Sinner has accepted an immediate three-month doping ban after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said they had reached a settlement on his period of ineligibility, making him eligible to return before the French Open in May.

WADA had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against an independent tribunal's decision in August to clear Sinner of wrongdoing after the three-times major winner failed drug tests.

Sinner, who successfully defended his Australian Open crown last month, had tested positive for anabolic agent clostebol which he said had entered his system from a member of his support team through massages and sports therapy.

Sinner's ban began on February 9 and will end on May 4 while he can return to training on April 13. The French Open main draw is scheduled to begin on May 25.

"WADA confirms that it has entered into a case resolution agreement in the case of Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner, with the player accepting a three-month period of ineligibility for an anti-doping rule violation," WADA said in a statement on Saturday.

"WADA accepts that Mr Sinner did not intend to cheat and that his exposure to clostebol did not provide any performance-enhancing benefit and took place without his knowledge as the result of negligence of members of his entourage.

"However, under the Code and by virtue of CAS precedent, an athlete bears responsibility for the entourage's negligence."

The case was set to be heard by CAS in April and Sinner was in danger of being banned for up to two years.

WADA has formally withdrawn its appeal to CAS after they reached a settlement while they did not seek disqualification of his results.

"This case had been hanging over me now for nearly a year and the process still had a long time to run with a decision maybe only at the end of the year," Sinner said in a statement.

"I have always accepted that I am responsible for my team and realise WADA's strict rules are an important protection for the sport I love.

"On that basis I have accepted WADA's offer to resolve these proceedings on the basis of a 3 month sanction."

Sinner is the second high-ranked player to accept a doping ban in recent months after world number two Iga Swiatek accepted a one-month suspension in November having tested positive for banned substance trimetazidine (TMZ).

Swiatek had been provisionally suspended from September 12 until October 4, missing three tournaments as a result while she also forfeited prize money from the Cincinnati Open, the tournament directly following the test.

Australian Nick Kyrgios, who had said the two doping incidents were 'disgusting' for the sport, said it was a "sad day for tennis" after several other players received longer bans for similar positive tests.

"Obviously Sinner's team have done everything in their power to just go ahead and take a three-month ban, no titles lost, no prize money lost," Kyrgios wrote on social media platform X.

"Guilty or not? Sad day for tennis. Fairness in tennis does not exist."

Sinner's lawyer Jamie Singer said WADA had confirmed the facts determined by the independent tribunal.

"It is clear that Jannik had no intent, no knowledge, and gained no competitive advantage. Regrettably, errors made by members of his team led to this situation," Singer said.