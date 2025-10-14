HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Singapore snuff out India's AFC Asia Cup hopes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
October 14, 2025 22:05 IST

Chhangte

IMAGE: Lallianzuala Chhangte put India ahead in the 14th minute, but Singapore scored twice to pocket full points in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup third round qualification match, in Margao, on Tuesday. Photograph: Indian Football/X

India failed to qualify for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup after going down 1-2 to Singapore who rallied to humble the hosts with a brace from Korea-born attacking mid-fielder Song Ui-young in the third round qualification match, in Margao, on Tuesday.

Lallianzuala Chhangte's 14th minute strike was cancelled out by Song's equalizer in the 44th minute, and then he struck what proved to be the winner, in the 58th minute as India were left to rue many missed chances.

The two teams were locked 1-1 at the half-time break at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, having played a 1-1 stalemate in the first leg in Singapore on October 9.

In the day's other Group C match, Hong Kong and Bangladesh shared the spoils after a 1-1 draw in Hong Kong, a result that did not help India's cause who entered the game with two points from three matches.

India were the dominant team in the first half and enjoyed the lion's share of possession initially, and it was appropriate that the home team scored the opening goal.

Chhangte received the ball some distance away from the edge of the box and unleashed an excellent left-footer that beat the Singapore goalkeeper on its way to the back of the net.

However, Song had other ideas as he struck twice in ether side of the break to dash Indian hopes.

 

Desperate for an equaliser, India head coach Khali Jamil made plenty of changes, bringing Rahim Ali and Udanta Singh in place of Liston Colaco and Sunil Chhetri.

Brandon Fernandes missed out on a great chance to restore parity for India on the 90th minute after excellent work from Udanta Singh and Rahul Bheke, but he hit the ball wide with his weaker foot with the goal at his mercy.

Only the group winner will qualify for the Asian Cup and Hong Kong and Singapore currently lead the table with eight points each.

